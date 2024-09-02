‘Blink Twice’ movie: Will you see style, not enough substance?

Have you ever watched something that left you unsure of how you felt? You’re drawn in, really enjoying it, but then something happens that pulls you right out of the experience. It has been a while since I’ve had that happen, but recently, a film brought that feeling back.

Blink Twice is a 2024 American black comedy psychological thriller, and it’s Zoë Kravitz’s first time in the director’s chair. She co-wrote the script with ET Feigenbaum.

Synopsis

Tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets Frida (Naomi Ackie), a cocktail waitress, at one of his fundraising galas.

He invites her to join him and his friends for what seems like a dream vacation on his private island. But as their wild nights turn into sun-soaked days, strange things begin to happen.

What works

The soundtrack is one of the best things about this movie, there are songs that will pop up and just leave a smile on your face.

Visually, the film looks great. It’s beautifully shot and edited right from the start, with a clever title reveal that you don’t see coming.

The cinematography feels, intimate, with close up shots that make you feel like you’re almost intruding, keeping you in the charactes personal space.

The whole film has an artistic style in the way it’s structured, edited, and framed. Even though the story on the island is predictable, I still found it compelling.

This is the kind of movie that benefits from a rewatch, there are little details, especially at the end, that fall into place once you’ve rewatched it (at least that was my experience).

Zoë Kravitz did an excellent job using editing to keep the suspense high, sometimes misdirecting you and leaving you unsettled. The sound design plays a big part in that, too.

What didn’t work

The film’s concept is predictable. Once they get to the island, you can see where the story is going. The visuals and editing help, but the first half of the movie drags a bit, and I can see some people losing interest.

The symbolism and themes are heavy handed, and while the twist is interesting, it's put me off more than it intrigued me.

The ending, while satisfying in some ways, left me with more questions than answers.

Conclusion

Overall, I appreciated Blink Twice from a technical standpoint. The direction, editing, music, cinematography, and sound design are all top-notch.

However, the heavy-handed symbolism and themes detracted from the overall experience.