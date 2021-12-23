Art Drama-comedy looks at gender-based violence with clear eyes

Thespians Vivian Gichuhi, Stephen Mwangi and Kui Githuku doing the Liquid Arts Entertainment play, Barua, at the National Theatre on October 13, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Literally using slap-stick comedy to theatrically address the difficult theme of gender-based violence (GBV) was a smart move by Liquid Arts Productions.

In their latest production, Taabu, staged last weekend at Kenya Cultural Centre, one sees quickly that GBV is no joke, despite the opening moments of the play which look like we are in for a lively, light-hearted comedy since Dan (Majestic Steve) and Josephat (Felix Peter), are laughingly engaged in chatter about their favorite football teams.

But once Mari (Mary Muthee), Josephat’s wife arrives on the scene, showing affection and sweetness towards her husband, the tone of the play changes. The moment she departs, Dan begins planting seeds of doubt about marriage and women who can turn into terrorists if the man doesn’t take charge and slap his woman into shape.

Dan’s bitter words act like a poison affecting his friend’s heart and mind. Jose believes Dan who claims he beats his wife ‘three times a day’, just to keep her in line and aware of who’s boss in the house.

Mari is shocked and overwhelmed by the sudden transformation of her man. Frankly, it is surprising to see a guy like Josephat so easily impressed by his friend. But it’s also one valid explanation for why men abuse women who ideally are meant to be their best friends.

Peer pressure can be deadly as we see how easily Josephat slaps around Mari. The abuse scenes are well-choreographed as Jose slaps and kicks his wife around their house. There’s no resistance from Mari, leaving us to see domestic violence as a raw form of torture that is not only physical but psychological, social and one-sided.

Mari’s pain and anguish are effectively portrayed by Muthee. So is her attempt to cover it up in the presence of her cousin Elizabeth (Norah Minade) who acts like a clever sleuth throughout the play, unearthing the truth of what’s really going on irrespective of what people say.

Liz figures out Mari is being abused by Jose; she even calls the cops on him. Unfortunately, the two who show up at Mari’s place are almost as abusive and threatening as Jose, at least from a psychological point of view.

At the same time, they bring in the slap-stick element that provides some comic relief as the cops are absurd caricatures of petty dictators who get their kicks from asserting their power and dominance over others.

The other couple who compounds the cops’ absurdity are Dan and Christine. She especially befuddles the mind with her belief in magic water that turns humans into chickens with just a sip of her liquid concoction.

What’s bizarre is seeing everyone (from the cops to Liz) who takes that fateful sip appears to take on cuckoo characteristics!

Dan is another one. Recall that he’s the guy who egged Josephat on to become a merciless wife-beater. What we quickly see is that, contrary to what he’s told Jose, Dan doesn’t beat his wife. On the contrary, it is he who is brow-beaten by her.

What’s more, the two aren’t even married which is the final lie that seems to wake Josephat up to realize he’d been listening to a liar.

What ultimately reveals that Dan and Christine are bogus friends to Jose and Mari is the way they’re prepared to lie flagrantly. The two are at Jose’s house when an “Asian” (Kelvin Manda) insurance broker shows up. (Why Maria and Jo are not present in their own home is unclear.)

Once the two are told that Jose is receiving an inheritance from a dead uncle, Dan pretends to be Jose. He is moments away from receiving the cash when the scene explodes. Jose and Mari come home along with the two cops, and the magic water does its trick.

The scene is chaotic but Josephat quickly sees that his supposed friend Dan is not just a liar but a crook. Dan, of course, blames his bad behavior on Christine who is not and never was his wife.

In the end, it looks like Jose might go back to being a good guy. But what enhances that glimmer of hope is Elizabeth’s revelation that a test Mari took two weeks before is positive. She is pregnant, thus solving a problem the couple had for the past three years.

Does all this mean GBV is over in Jose and Mari’s home? Not necessarily but Taabu has at least illustrated the cruel nature of the crime and why it needs to stop.