Experimental digital theatre comes to Kenya

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

There are other hopes expressed as well, like the Congolese refugee’s.

He hopes his camp won’t be closed by the Kenya government. And several women want to see violence against women finished for good.

The post-pandemic new normals as devised by Aroji Otieno and his theatre group, Bold Theatre KE, doesn’t sound so different from the old pre-lockdown days in their digital drama Toshanisha: The New Normals staged on Zoom last weekend.

When Aroji asks what cast members hope for in the future, nearly all of them say it is being back together with family and friends, and just having the freedom to hang out.

There are other hopes expressed as well, like the Congolese refugee’s. He hopes his camp won’t be closed by the Kenya government. And several women want to see violence against women finished for good.

But otherwise, the script for New Normals was already an award-winning digital theatre production based on the book of the same name. The loosely scripted show was initially devised in Portuguese by the founders of the Brazilian company, Os Satyros, Rodolfo Garcia Vazquez and Ivam Cabral.

But as Vazquez and Cabral are committed to creating an online community theatre that by definition transcends national boundaries, they were happy to collaborate with Aroji’s Bold Theatre KE and see how the Kenyans would adapt their digital play.

Bold Theatre clearly got the gist of Os Satyros’ approach to digital theatre. It’s highly experimental, filled with improvisation, and loosely scripted. And while it is meant to reflect Kenyans’ perspective on what they envisage and hope for in the future, there are also two Brazilian actors in the cast who easily pick up the revised theme.

Leticia Gomide and Mariana France quickly fit into the zoom production, suggesting that while theatre invariably reflects local hopes and feelings, it also has the capacity to convey sentiments that transcend national boundaries.

Aroji starts off asking a question relevant to all restricted during lockdown: What do you miss the most? Then, one by one, his cast claim they miss everything from ice cream and parties with family and friends to those who died during the pandemic.

Somehow a panel debate on vaccines gets thrown into the mix. But this turns into chaos aafter one panelist rejects vaccines and advocates Trump’s panacea, chloroquine.

The show has several hiccups like that one which seems to be in the spirit of ‘experimental’. It happens again as violence against women also gets tossed into the blender, illustrating that linearity need not be part of digital theatre.

The obtuse introduction of the Congolese refugee apparently harkens back to when Aroji worked with Film Aid and disadvantaged people around Kenya who learned the basics of filmmaking as a means of empowerment.

Bold Theatre KE isn’t the only troupe that Os Satyros has worked with outside of Brazil. They have collaborated with theatre groups all across Europe and Latin America. What’s more, their productions are technically free to watch although donations are clearly requested since they are the only way the company survives.

One may ask how the Brazilian-based company got together with Kenyans. It was Aroji who had already begun developing community theatre projects while still with Film Aid.

Then when his contract ended with the NGO, he formed Bold Theatre where online projects led to the troupe making splashes in social media.

“We got to know La Mama in New York and ended up attending a directors’ workshop and residency in Umbria, Italy,” Aroji recalls. “That’s where we began networking with a number of [international] theatre companies and running a series of joint workshops,” he adds.

One of those workshops was on digital theatre which led to Aroji meeting Os Satyros since it’s especially involved doing cross-cultural productions.

“Os Satyros helped us put up the production,” says Aroji who adds there will be one more opportunity for Kenyans to watch the show.

“You go online and find Kenya Buzz. Then you find the slide on Toshanisha which will tell you what to do to watch.”

The only challenge some theatre lovers may find is that The New Normals opens at midnight between this Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27.

Aroji says their production was totally self-funded. Nonetheless, it was Os Satyros co-founder Garcia Vazques who directed the Kenyan show. “We also worked on zoom on the Brazilians’ account. Os Satyros’ crew members also worked on aspects of lighting and costuming for our production,” he adds.

Members of the cast included Calvin Kinyua, Martina Ayoro, Cindy Nyambura, Awuor Onyango, Idris Leem, Nunguri Kiore and Frances Rey Bulama plus Leticia Gomide, Mariana France, and Aroji Otieno.