Ian Mbugua returns to stage with impactful, intense play

It had been over a decade since Ian Mbugua was last on stage acting in a play. So, when the posters and promo videos for In Other Words came out and the realisation dawned that the former Tusker Project Fame judge would be in the two-hander, it didn't come as a surprise that the play had five shows daily for the three days it was staged.

A two-hander is a term for a play, film, or television programme with only two main characters. The two characters in question often display differences in social standing or experiences, differences that are explored and possibly overcome as the story unfolds.

In Other Words, written by Matthew Seager, is an intimate, humorous, and deeply moving love story that explores the effects of Alzheimer's disease and the transformative power of music “to help us remember the past, connect with the present, and hope for the future.”

Alzheimer's Day was held on September 21.

Ian said he had to watch films like Anthony Hopkins’ The Father and Julianne Moore’s Still Alice as reference material on how to portray Arthur.

Having never had to look after someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, unlike his co-star Julisa Rowe (who lost her mother last year after suffering from the disease for years) and the director of the play Mugambi Nthiga (whose father suffers from it), he had to do his own research.

The play follows Arthur and Jane (Rowe) from their initial meeting, and how they navigate their relationship blossoming from friendship into marriage.

The couple is brought together by their love for Frank Sinatra, and especially his song Fly Me To The Moon, which becomes the anchor later on as Arthur’s dementia takes a stronger hold over time.

The play also shows how ignorance to the disease’s existence or how it manifests, can frustrate both the person living with it or those around them, especially the caregivers.

The actors are fantastic in the play. How they both went from portraying vibrant people and lovers who were carefree, to one being worn out by the disease while the other is exasperated and exhausted from seeing the deterioration of their partner was moving.

The fact that all this happened in 70 minutes was maybe one of the reasons the show had an immediate impact on, especially those who’ve experienced a loved one slipping away.

In the second-to-last scene, Arthur becomes inconsolable as he experiences a highly Schizophrenic episode, common with dementia patients, and Jane puts on their favourite song.

Seeing Artur recollect the memories they have gone through over time, slowly recognise her again, and hold her and dance as he tells her he remembers, was such a moving scene that the actor himself said people have come up to him about.

Utilising only lights, music and sound, two chairs and a dresser on stage to make different settings and scenes on stage, you could easily believe they were at home, at a doctor’s appointment, walking in the street… whatever the scene was to portray.

And also, the use of flickering lights to show when Ian was having one of his forgetful moments or going through mental torture showed just how much thought and detail had gone into transferring the audience into the world of a person who is going through the disease, but also empathising with the plight of the caregiver. We got to see the world through both perspectives.

Ian said he had missed the stage. “Gosh! It’s been years. We’ve talked about doing something with Julisa for years, and this just seemed the perfect play for the perfect couple. The rehearsals were fun. There’s nothing that beats stage.

I’ve done a lot of television and film, but nothing beats the stage. You can make mistakes in film and do another take, but it’s only one take for stage, and you’ve got to learn everything from beginning to end,” he said.

“Anybody who’s either been a caregiver or experienced a caregiver’s plight, will want to watch this. Many have come up to me and said, 'My dad died out of depression, but after watching this, it was depression and Alzheimer’s or dementia.

I wish I had watched this before because my reaction (to the situation) would have been different.' It’s harder for the caregiver, because the patient has no clue, and you just have to be there and be understanding.”

Julisa said she loves using theatre to start conversations.

“There are many forms of dementia; Alzheimer’s is just one of them. Getting people who are trained in dementia care here, as I was going through it with my mom, was difficult because it is not widely understood like in the West, where they’ve put more research and care. I started looking online about what plays are out there about this, and we had group reads over a few, but this one really spoke to our hearts.”

Julisa picked Ian because he was the right actor and of the right age to match her because she had cast herself as Jane.

“He’s done music with my husband (Bill Rowe) over the years, and I just asked him. Ian is a big draw. We are also riding on the wave of Every Billiant Thing (which tackled suicide and depression) and Mad Fun, a company who came in to help us with marketing. Alzheimer’s and Dementia Organisation of Kenya’s Elizabeth Mutunga also helped with mobilisation and material for addressing this social issue.”

She said it would have been a disservice if she left the audience triggered and not given them tools through counsellors in a Q&A session after the shows staged at the Louis Leakey Auditorium at the National Museum, Nairobi, from September 27 to 29.