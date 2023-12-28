Performing Arts Tyla: First SA artist to score a Billboard Hot 100 hit single since Hugh Masekela

South Africa's rising popstar Tyla Seethal. PHOTO | POOL

By BILL ODIDI

At the age of just 21 and two years into her professional career, a South African singer has enjoyed one of the biggest global hit songs of 2023, earned a Grammy nomination and is tipped to be among the new generation of stars to dominate the charts in the new year.

Next year could prove to be a career defining moment for Tyla who had her breakthrough thanks to the success of her massive hit song Water. She follows in the footsteps of emerging contemporary African female singer/songwriters, notably Tems and Ayra Starr, both Nigerian, who have attained international success in the last few years.

What is even more remarkable about Tyla’s achievements is that her debut album is not even released yet, not until March 2024. She became the first South African solo artist to score a Billboard Hot 100 hit single since the legendary Hugh Masekela did it with the classic Grazing in the Grass in 1968.

Water with its infectious amapiano beat flavoured with elements of Afropop and R&B (the singer calls it ‘popiano’) is nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024. A big part of the song’s popularity has been down to the choreographed South African dance style called Bacardi which has generated a viral challenge among fans on social media.

Tyla was the opening act for US star Chris Brown on the European leg of his Under the Influence tour at the beginning of the year and has appeared on top rated talk shows like Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Tyla Laura Seethal is one of five children born into a Johannesburg family of mixed Zulu, Indian, Mauritian and Irish heritage. Thanks to her parents, she grew up listening to a wide variety of music, from South African acts like Mi Casa and Black Coffee to American R&B by Aaliyah, Boyz II Men, Michael Jackson and Rihanna.

Just as the latter put her native island of Barbados on the global map through her music, fashion and personality, so too Tyla says knew she had it in her “to open a window to people in Africa”.

By the age of 12 she was actively writing lyrics in her diary and posting videos on Instagram. She auditioned for every performance role in school, participated in talent shows and in her last year at Edenglen High School, Johannesburg was named Head of Culture.

Tyla first came to attention as a 19-year-old in 2021 with her debut single, the infectious dance track Getting Late featuring South African DJ/producer Kooldrink. That same year, she signed a deal with Epic Records with the US label describing her as having the “qualities of a true career superstar” who had “become a star in Africa on her own terms” and was set to redefine the sound of pop music worldwide.

At the end of 2021, she released the single Overdue which raised her profile further when it was used as the soundtrack to the trailer of the second season of the Netflix teen drama Blood and Water. That was followed by To Last, a piano laced emotional song that was inspired by her friend’s one-sided relationship.

Tyla’s international breakthrough however came with the release of Water in July 2023.

“Water literally changed my whole life completely,” she told Apple Music at the beginning of December 2023.

“It is beautiful. It is so exciting. I’m so happy that people are loving the sound, coming from home (South Africa).”

She also recorded high profile collaborations, like Girl Next Door with Ayra Starr and appeared on the remix of Girls Need Love by American R&B singer Summer Walker in October 2023.

“I’d love to be that pop star, especially that type of role model for other African artists because we have amazing, huge artists, but we need more people born in Africa to take that spot,” she says on her website.

“When I was younger, I obviously had the dream to be the biggest pop star, but it is not something that happens every day for an African artist.”

Tyla’s eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album, set for release on March 1, 2024, contains 14 songs including all the hit singles she has released so far including Water, Truth or Dare, Butterflies and On and On and a guest appearance by her labelmate, the US rapper Travis Scott.

Tyla has described the album’s sound as experimental, incorporating a wide range of genres and influences.

“It is a fresh sound. Afro piano, Pop, Afrobeats, it is like Africa to the world for real, but also mixing it with my pop and R&B influence, so yeah, I think it is going to be amazing,” she says.

Without a doubt, this extraordinary talent is only getting started on the path to global success and 2024 will be the year that she cements her status as a superstar of her generation.

