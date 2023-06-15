Performing Arts Jonathan Butler tackles racial, political tensions

By BILL ODIDI

As a child growing up in a shanty town outside Cape Town, South Africa, Jonathan Butler idolised American soul icon, Stevie Wonder and dreamed of making his own music someday.

Fifty years later that dream has come true for Butler, now a world-renowned artist in his own right, by having Stevie as a guest artist on his latest album Ubuntu.

“I grew up humble and I did not in my wildest dreams think that I was ever going to meet my hero,” says Butler in a virtual interview with the BDLife from his home in Los Angeles, California.

“The shadow and the weight of humility came over me just as it did when I met Nelson Mandela or Archbishop Desmond Tutu.”

Ubuntu was inspired by the events that the guitarist and vocalist has witnessed in the world and specifically in the US, with the political polarisation, and the racial tensions sparked by the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man killed by police officers in 2020.

He has been told to ‘go back home’ for wearing a George Floyd T-Shirt and a restaurant manager chased after him claiming he didn’t tip the waiters after a meal.

“You would think this is 1960s, or 70s South Africa, but this is happening in the US today,” he says.

“This is a record about humanity, embracing humanity in the face of the stuff that I have lived through and every song is a reflection of my experiences during the pandemic and a tapestry of all of that,” says Butler.

The title of the album is taken from the philosophy of “I am because we are” spread by Archbishop Tutu which recognises the humanity of a person through their relationship with others.

Butler asked his friend, the internationally acclaimed American musician, songwriter and producer Marcus Miller, best known for his work with Luther Vandross, to help him create an album that reflects Butler’s passion and love for South Africa, the country’s music and how that impacts his life.

“Marcus was amazing because he allowed the South African spirit and energy in the studio with all the guys in the room and they were all amazed to have Marcus, so every day we had a packed studio with musicians,” recalls Butler.

Ubuntu, his 28th career album was recorded and produced over more than three years in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and California.

It was Marcus who came up with the idea to record a cover version of Stevie Wonder’s 1972 song Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You).

“The first day in the studio in Cape Town he starts playing the bass and I am like “what are you playing?” and he says ‘Can you play these chords'.”

South African singer Ntokozo Mbambo, who at the time, was in a production session with the slain rapper AKA, came in with additional vocals for the song and Butler’s wife Nadira Kimberly Scruggs played the solo violin.

Butler then shared the recording with Stevie Wonder who loved the interpretation and accepted the request to add his trademark harmonica.

“Marcus and I drove to his studio one evening, Stevie tried out his different harmonicas and eventually graciously played on the track. That was one of the most precious moments of my career.”

The album contains very distinct South African musical influences such as Butler’s chants in Zulu and Xhosa on the song Coming Home.

“Even though I live in Los Angeles, I am always going home. I always find something that makes my day better, whether I am eating Nigerian soup or Ghanaian food. I always try to find a way to go back home through my music,” he explains.

Rainbow Nation was written in Johannesburg at a time when Butler was overcome by the emotions of recording back home.

It took me back to my teenage years and made me think of the unity and how much I love being born in South Africa,” he reflects.

“Ubuntu is about coming home, giving back and sharing experiences with musicians from South Africa. I wanted to show that we have as good musicians in South Africa as they are in the US.”

“When a man gets older, he wants to spend his days surrounded by his people and I had my brothers and sisters around me and I felt a sense of joy,” says the artist who turns 62 in October.

“I am an optimist, even as a child growing up in a shack with no electricity and no running water…that’s why I am cool with the load shedding of electricity,” he says with loud laughter.

He turns serious when offering his advice to the ‘fresh blood’ of African musicians.

“There is something to be said about experience and endurance. Not a lot of people make it to the finish line. Don’t play for your friends because they don’t pay your rent. Be focused, professional and be careful who governs your career, and be on top of your business game. Above all, never forget to tell your story through your music.”

