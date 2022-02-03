Art New troupe sets off with raucous wedding mayhem

Nick Kwach and Wanjiru preparing their traditional wedding in 'Willing Buyer Willing Seller at Kenya National Theatre, January 26, 2022. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

More by this Author Summary Playing to an adoring audience of fans drawn from two significant circles of Nairobi theatre-goers, Crony’s backbone of actors has been active on two dynamic fronts of the local theatre scene.

One critical key that both Heartstrings and Crony possess is their finger on the pulse of young Kenyans’ lives.

Crony Productions hit the jackpot last Saturday night when the company premiered in Willing Buyer, Willing Seller at Kenya National Theatre.

Playing to an adoring audience of fans drawn from two significant circles of Nairobi theatre-goers, Crony’s backbone of actors has been active on two dynamic fronts of the local theatre scene.

Several have been performing in Kisii language comedies throughout the Covid pandemic period which has attracted Kisii speakers from as far as the Western Diaspora.

At the same time, both Victor Nyaata and Cyprian Osoro, who have pioneered Kisii comedies, have also been faithful members of Heartstrings Entertainment, which only picked up steam theatrically late last year with Three is a Crowd (which got nominated for several 2021 Kenya Theatre Awards. Winners of KTA will be announced on February 17th).

The remaining cast members of Crony are mainly from Heartstrings, including Nick Kwach, Anne Kamau, Timothy Ndisii, and Esther Kahuho, to name a few. Calling themselves crony because cronies are not only good buddies.

They also tend to be friends who get positions of power not by merit, but by some sneaky means. Of course, this cast is highly qualified to make people laugh, but the name of their crew is also a spoof on professional players.

In any case, the new crew sees no conflict of interest between Crony and Heartstrings.

“We’re all one family!” Anne Kamau told Weekender just days before the new group opened in their one three-hour-long show last weekend. Members of Heartstrings seem to feel the same way. Weekender also spoke to one of Heartstrings’ faithful members, Paul Ogola who was cool about Crony. “We have no hard feelings,” he said.

The spawning of this new company is best read as a clear reflection of how much talent is brewing on the local theatre scene. It should also be seen as a positive sign for young people who may not have salaried jobs, but love theatre and want to take the dare and do live productions, come what may.

The current picture of theatre in Nairobi definitely reveals a whole new crop of young playwrights, actors, directors, and producers who are performing practically every weekend. For instance, both Heartstring and Liquid Arts are currently staging shows.

Heartstrings opened last night at Alliance Francaise in Chicken or the Egg while Liquid Arts is performing in Total Disaster from this evening through Sunday. And the following weekends are also busy with new troupes sprouting up and staging original productions.

One of them is an all-female show by Chemi Chemi Players entitled Spread your Garment over me opening February 11th at Cheche Gallery. These are all positive signs.

One critical key that both Heartstrings and Crony possess is their finger on the pulse of young Kenyans’ lives. In the case of Willing Buyer, Winning Seller, the issue is marriage and how many roadblocks stand in the way of young urban-dwellers getting hitched, either by traditional or Western Christian means.

In Crony’s WBWS, the nationality of the two parties is not necessarily as big an issue among millennials as it used to be. But once family members get involved, everything from culture and nationality to economic class starts to play a major role in whether the wedding ever gets off the ground.

But Crony needs to tighten up their storyline the next time they stage a show. The troupe, like Heartstring, devises their script collectively once the show’s director (who is Dennis Ngeng’a, Heartstring’s former assistant director) shares the basic theme and loose outline of what he sees the script becoming.

After that, the elements of improvisation, imagination, and spontaneity play important parts in script development. But such a style of creation requires time so everyone is on the same page.

Otherwise, the improvisational aspect can get dragged out, and you end up with an act 3 in WBWS that went on and on as we waited to see what the relatives really wanted.

Turns out, the longer we waited for both sets of relations to show up, the more we had to sympathise with Maxwell (Nick Kwach) who was doubtless not going to meet all his family’s expectations, leave alone those of his financee Tracy’s (Wanjiru Mwangi) family.

It’s always a joy to see KNT’s main auditorium packed to overflowing, especially when the audience is fan-based and adoring.

But when Crony ensured that we feel as much pain just watching Maxwell’s agony, one has to credit Crony with a major success.