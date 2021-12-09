Art Sculptor returns to his roots

The News sculptor at the New Sculpture installation by Dennis Muraguri at the Circle Art Gallery on December 3, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Two of his most magnificent matatu prints were hand-painted and recently hung in Nairobi National Museum as part of the exhibition, ‘Kesho Kutwa’.

Drawing upon an age-old African tradition of masks, all nine of the sculptures that he has created over the past year have humanistic features.

Ever since he watched his uncle fiddling with and fixing broken zippers and other gadgets with plyers and wires and other tools of the trade, Dennis Muraguri has been fascinated with fixing and fashioning items that might otherwise remain broken.

But in Muraguri’s case, his work did not become a matter of repair and return. Instead, he became an artist, primarily a sculptor who has since branched out into a myriad of media, styles, and techniques.

In the past few years, Muraguri has been most closely associated with matatus.

Muraguri has painted and printed portraits of many matatus since he got enamoured with the theme. He has made videos of matatus, and even printed them on tee-shirts, trousers, and bags of all sizes and shapes.

Two of his most magnificent matatu prints were hand-painted and recently hung in Nairobi National Museum as part of the exhibition, ‘Kesho Kutwa’. The show itself, curated by Tony Wainaina and Lydia Galavu, was aimed at illustrating artistic reasons why this country needs a National Art Gallery of its own.

Those reasons included outstanding artworks by not only Muraguri but also Peterson Kamwathi, Peter Ngugi, Michael Wafula, and Beatrice Wanjiku.

For his current exhibition at Circle Art Gallery in Nairobi, Muraguri has gone solo and gone back to being a sculptor. There is not a single matatu in the show, which is simply titled ‘New Sculptures.’

Drawing upon an age-old African tradition of masks, all nine of the sculptures that he has created over the past year have humanistic features.

All made out of wood, most of which Muraguri has saved from being burned as firewood, there are some pieces that he has carved and reshaped into familiar forms, like the beautiful girl whom he says is holding a microphone which morphs into a gun.

“I call this one ‘The News’,” the artist tells BDLife, suggesting that there can be a connection between what we hear in the news and how it can be translated into violence.

There are also pieces in the show, like ‘Streaming’ which have what could be considered flaws in the original wood, but which Muraguri incorporates into the final sculpture. In this case, he transforms the gnarly hole into a mouth and uses a metal wire like a shoelace to stitch up one of the broken seams in the block.

What is inescapable in Muraguri’s current exhibition is his quirky imagination like in ‘Braining’ and ‘Stale-mates’.

In ‘Braining’, it looks like the battle is mental; there is even a referee between these two talking heads; while in ‘Stale-mates’, it looks there had been a physical fight since the two characters are still locked in apparent combat which has landed them nowhere but in a stalemate. Either way, these heads look almost like sculpted caricatures of local politicians.

“I was trying to create caricatures in these pieces,’ the artist says.

But one of the biggest heads in the show is entitled ‘Driven’ and it has a female face inscribed in the wood, crafted with the artist’s use of everything from soda- and beer-bottle tops to spoons, copper wires, and even coins. But there is a long pipe coming out of her head topped with a steering wheel.

Most interesting

“It’s like we are seeing so many people protesting and claiming they’ve researched the issue they’re protesting about,” says Muraguri.

“But have they really researched and come to their own conclusions or are they simply listening to someone who’s controlling their actions?” he asks provocatively.

One of the most interesting sculptures in the show is a tall, thin iconic totem in which Muraguri has hammered a whole variety of metallic bits that make it literally shimmer and shine.

“The wood came from an old cedar fence that was about to be chopped for firewood,” says Muraguri who adds, “It’s a totem to the Kenya we are living in right now.”