The Crow (2024): All the proof that "if it aint broke don't fix it"

The first The Crow movie, as far back as I can remember, was one of those films that would occasionally pop up on national TV, specifically on KBC, back before the days of streaming.

Unlike most Saturday night movies, I never had a problem watching a repeat showing because, to me, it was a great movie. Fast forward to today, and we have a "modern" remake of what is considered a classic.

The Crow (2024)

The Crow is a 2024 American gothic superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders, with a screenplay by Zach Baylin and William Schneider.

A reboot of The Crow film series, this is the fifth installment in the franchise and the second, after the 1994 film, to adapt the 1989 comic book series by James O'Barr.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric / The Crow, a man resurrected to avenge the deaths of himself and his girlfriend, played by FKA Twigs.

For first timers

If you’ve never read the graphic novel or watched the original movie, and you’re just an ordinary filmgoer, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

The third act, in particular, delivers enough action to keep your blood pumping, with brutal set pieces that clearly had a lot of creative thought put into them.

The world-building in this film is more “fleshed out” and detailed compared to the 94 movie, giving us a better understanding of how this universe works.

The relationship between Eric and his girlfriend is also given more attention, which I thought was a good addition. Bill Skarsgård as Eric is solid, with a physical presence and makeup giving him a unique identity, distinct from the 1994 version.

Not for the fans

If you’re a fan of the graphic novel or the original movie, this reboot might not be for you. Unlike the first film, this version lacks personality—it feels and looks generic, uninspired in both structure and style.

The original movie had a very simple premise, but in trying to add more depth and context, this remake becomes unnecessarily convoluted.

The beauty of The Crow story lies in its barebones, basic revenge plot, but this film gives off the impression that it's trying to do too much.

The chronological flow of events, while easy to follow, makes for a somewhat dull experience. The first movie effectively utilised flashbacks to keep viewers engaged; this one doesn’t quite manage that. Additionally, the original had a distinct charm and style that’s missing here.

While the second half of the film is engaging enough, the first half is a bit of a drag due to its slower pace.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a fan or not, it’s clear that there was an idea behind this film, but the writing feels overcooked. It’s an "okay" movie that probably would have worked better as a streaming release for casual viewers.

But for die-hard fans, this is a tough watch.