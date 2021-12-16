Art Young script writers map out violence on the stage

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

More by this Author Summary There is no censoring of the youth’s attitudes towards the cops in Millaz’ stunning drama that premiered this past weekend at Kenya Cultural Centre’s Ukumbi Mdogo.

It’s a horribly violent scene, well-choreographed but unpleasant to watch as it looks so realistic and too close to what we hear is actually happening, especially in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

There’s a new generation of scriptwriters at Millaz Production, prepared to speak out bluntly, frankly, even ferociously about injustices they have witnessed in Kenyan society.

Not that Xavier Nato, founder and chief playwright for the troupe was conservative by any means. But a play like I Know My Rights is bound to shock a few Kenyans who have grown up knowing the wisdom or at least the tried-and-true survival tactic called self-censorship.

Co-scripted by Brian Irungu and Saumu Kombo, I Know My Rights opens with the young idealistic Akasha (Brian Irungu) sitting on a curb-side somewhere in the city a few minutes before the bewitching curfew hour. The young man makes huge mistakes when he talks back to the cops, telling them he knows his rights, because that only sets them off, turning Akasha into a punching bag.

But as violent as it looks, there’s an even more stunning moment when the cop (Ken Asioani) pulls out his gun and shoots the semi-conscious lad right between the eyes. It’s the stuff of sadistic TV and film, but rarely so graphically seen on stage.

It’s not the last of the violence that we’ll see in the show, as I Have My Rights is all about an ugly aspect of modern Kenyan culture. But now issues like gun-running and deeply corrupted cops are no longer Hollywood or Hong Kong novelties. We saw a bit of this dehumanised violence in the award-winning film, Nairobi Half-Life. But in the Irungu-Kombo play, it’s a little scarier since it’s more overt and cynical.

Apparently, the dead boy was a leader of an organisation that he co-founded with Pasha (Brenda Gesare), a girl who isn’t nearly as idealistic as him. He wants their group to help lift poor people out of poverty, not to look for sneaky ways to better his own social and financial status in the process.

Pasho joined him because she thought they’d become one of those NGO’s that gets fat international donor cheques that could earn them big administration wages. But when she realised they had radically different views — he wanted to build a non-profit organisation while she wanted quick cash, she decided to do something drastic.

What we discover is that Pasha is truly wicked. She must have known the reputation of the cops, yet she called on them to rough up her colleague in order for him to change his tune? This is where the script doesn’t quite work. What would she have hoped to accomplish by getting the cops on Akasha’s case?

She’s upset that he died. But she has bigger problems. One is the video that Akasha recruits have created to promote the group’s good deeds, which is now drawing attention to her own dirty linen.

For Pasha fears being implicated in Akasha’s murder. But even more threatening is the game she’s been secretly playing to get the quick cash she always sought but couldn’t get from Akasha’s gig.

As it turns out, Pasha is a ‘middle woman’ in a gun-running scheme. It’s one that the cops insist she participates in by holding a hot shipment of guns, which she doesn’t want. She gets stuck with them nonetheless since the cops claim they are now capable of blackmailing her due to her role in Akasha’s death.

One of Akasha’s recruits is his twin sister Tasha (Flora Okonji) whose love for her brother inspires her to hear his voice. This then leads into a flashback where we learn more about the young man’s hope for the future.

Pasha also apparently had deep feelings for Akasha since she too hears his voice, leading to a second flashback where we learn more about their divergent points of view, he being a genuine humanitarian and rights activist and she being a charlatan and sleaze who is out for herself from the start.

But as horrible as Pasha is, Brenda, the actress, is effective in creating genuine suspense with that bag the cops make her keep. It coincidentally disappears, but she doesn’t realise that until it’s too late. Her fate is no different from her dead friend’s, but it’s still a shock when ‘Kabang’, the end!