Beyond the boardroom: What makes a visionary CEO

By RICHARD MAGOMA

What separates ordinary CEOs from exceptional visionaries? What are the secrets of stellar CEOs? Are great CEOs born or made? What are the performance drivers of outstanding CEOs? What makes great CEOs tick?

Let us close our eyes and visualise a certain organisation that is teetering on the brink of collapsing because of the ruthless and fierce business environment, among other factors. The stakes in organisations are quite high. The world of organisations is akin to the Maasai Mara. Who are these exceptional individuals who steer the ship very well for long and well? What makes a great CEO is the permanent question always.

A comprehensive review of management literature suggests that great CEOs have a distinct vision for the organisation and the industry. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a vision as the power of imagination. It adds that a vision is an unusual discernment. That means that the proficient CEO has a unique way of seeing things that aren’t easily available with the rank and file in the organisation. The CEO is the giraffe and eagle of the organisation.

The CEO is like an owl also sees in 360 degrees. The University of the People says: “For both people and businesses, having a vision proves to be extremely important. Given the trials and tribulations that may come your way, when you have a clear vision of what you want to happen, you can make better decisions.”

It is the most prolific CEO who distils the organisational imagination to the rest of the soldiers for effective implementation. What we call the mission of the organisation. Humans are the most imaginative of all the species. They have the most active mind.

The CEO has to harness and optimise this human capability because of the inherent advantages like inspiring purpose and direction., motivating and engaging, fostering innovation and creativity, facilitating decision-making, building unity and alignment, enhancing resilience, attracting talent and resources, driving sustainable growth, creating a legacy and leading to personal fulfilment. A vision is positive thinking and the bearer of the vision is an incurable optimist.

The most successful company leaders are strategic thinkers in most instances. Who is a strategic thinker? There are many definitions of what is strategic imagination. However, being future-oriented encompasses a series of complex analysis of vital components of an organisation. Further, they are able to anticipate emergent issues. Like eagles and giraffes, they see the market, technology, competition, customers and people from afar.

Organisations are fluid entities. That dynamism requires creative and innovative thinking. Strategic thinking is also the optimal utilisation of resources. How does one become a strategic thinker? Scholars contend that for one to fit the bill of a strategic thinker one must possess the following build blocks. Big-picture orientation, analytical skills, forward-thinking perspective, creativity and innovation, risk management, adaptability, systems thinking, bold decision-making skills, effective communication, learning orientation, grit, synergy and ethical considerations.

Impressive CEOs have the skill of strategic networking. It is often repeated that our networks predict our success. Business successes are dependent on the depth of the networks that they have created and invested in. Where are collaborative synergies harvested from? Industry events and conferences, trade shows and exhibitions, professional associations and networking groups, social media and online communities, networking events and seminars, alumni networks and clubs, supplier and vendor relationships, partnerships with other businesses, advisory boards, mentorship programmes and collaborative projects and joint ventures

High-performing CEOs have networking competencies like active listening, building rapport, asking insightful questions, following up promptly, offering value to others, maintaining a positive attitude, being authentic and genuine, having a strong elevator pitch, effective time management and leveraging social media platforms. Networking events aren’t for card collection.

Those CEOs who outstrip the rest have immense and updated industrial knowledge. They have a deeply rooted expertise in a particular space.

What does it mean that a CEO has a global perspective? The world has become a global village due to breathtaking technological breakthroughs like the internet, smartphones, personal computers and aeroplanes. Entrepreneurial leaders are able to spot opportunities in areas beyond home.

Trailblazing corporate leaders are true believers in the concept of human resources being the principal resource. Hence, they prioritize creating a positive work environment that is full of commensurate appreciation of efforts. Well-developed employees are viewed as essential partners.

Transformational leadership is the capacity to influence, inspire and motivate great results through people. They have the ability to stimulate employees’ capabilities and skills.

In conclusion, exceptional CEOs possess a clear vision, strategic thinking abilities, adept networking skills, extensive industry knowledge, a global perspective, and a commitment to transformational leadership, all crucial for navigating the dynamic challenges of the business landscape and driving sustainable success.

Magoma is an award-winning HR, trainer.

Email: [email protected].