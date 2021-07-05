Book Review A peek into my 5,000 books stack

Luke Williams, Australian High Commissioner to Kenya. PHOTO | DAVID FOOTE | AUSPIC/DPS

By DIANA NGILA

Luke Williams,

Australian High Commissioner to Kenya

What do books mean to you? How have they changed your life?

From an early age, I was known as a bookworm. I loved immersing myself in the imaginary world of fiction. The first author of fiction who grabbed my attention was Ronald Welch. I was obsessed with his books. From 14, I gravitated towards newspapers, I was more interested in the world outside Australia.

I was introduced to Shakespeare when I was 16 and I have remained a lifelong fan. I began to appreciate poetry around 17, I was especially taken by John Keats and T.S Eliot.

At the university, I studied history, politics and literature. In terms of my thinking about the world key influences were Karl Marx, Hannah Arendt and Michael Oakeshott.

With history, I branched out from my early love of European history to explore American history and finally African history, which I specialised in as a postgraduate student. I also studied African literature in my third year at university.

The first book of African literature I read was ‘Devil on the Cross’ by Ngugi Wa Thiong’o. I then discovered novelists and poets like Leopold Senghor, Albert Camus, Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka.

After university, my reading became – and remains – very eclectic. I have enjoyed reading the complete works of some fictional authors, and have been taking a deeper interest in ancient history and the classical world, as I have grown older.

As a diplomat, most of my days are consumed with reading e-mails, daily news .... What it demonstrates, how indispensable reading is to one’s ongoing development.

What are some of the books you have read that should be on everybody’s reading list?

a) Leo Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ (my favourite work of fiction)

b) Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (it remains beloved across the world for good reason; it is a masterpiece and as a romantic at heart, I never tire of reading it)

c) Sun-Tzu’s ‘The Art of War’ (still relevant)

d) Ronald Syme’s ‘The Roman Revolution’ (a majestic work of a fascinating period in history; by the historian’s historian)

What’s your book collection like?

I have an eclectic collection — a blend of fiction and non-fiction. My preferences are pre-20th century as I consider those to be classics that have stood the test of time, but I still have a sizeable collection of 20th and 21st-century books.

Overall, I have around 5,000 books. I prefer hard-copies but the majority are paperback. It’s an odd collection that has essentially developed since my teenage years.

With fiction and poetry, I am a devoted fan of Mary Ann Evans (better known by her pen name George Eliot), Jane Austen, Leo Tolstoy, Emile Dostoyevsky, Charles Dickens, Homer, Shakespeare, and John Keats.

With non-fiction, I tend to read historical and philosophical/political theory. I have collected works of the likes of Plato and Aristotle; various key religious tracts; some Asian, Egyptian and Nordic collections from before the 12th century AD; key medieval and renaissance works; the usual enlightenment thinkers; selected 18th-19th century philosophers such as Kant, Hegel, Hume, Locke, F.H. Bradley and Marx; and a few 20th Century thinkers like Hannah Arendt, Michael Oakeshott, Ludwig Wittgenstein and Saul Kripke.

I also have a range of books about blues, hard rock and heavy metal music, including many biographies.

Which book(s) would you give to a young person, that you think is powerful in shaping their life or career?

‘Romola’ by Mary Jane Evans (pen name George Eliot). This book had a huge impact on me at a critical stage of my life and helped me understand the importance of resilience and never giving up hope, key skills for navigating life and work. Unlike her other books, this one is set in renaissance Italy (Florence). The lead character – an independent-minded woman— is very inspiring.

Which is the first book you ever read?

‘Jack and Jill’. However, the first book I became enamoured of and which I read time and again was ‘Australia’s Venomous Wildlife’ by John Stackhouse, which I received as a present for Christmas in 1972 when I was 9. I discovered Ronald Welch at the age of 10. ‘Knight Crusader’ was the first of his novels that I read and I was immediately hooked. He wrote around 15 works of fiction that were targeted at teenage boys. I was entranced.

Later in life, I made a pilgrimage to Llanstephan Castle on the south coast of Wales, which was the setting of many of his books. I was 32 years old at the time but I felt like I was 10 again roaming through the castle ruins.

You have a busy schedule, how do you manage to carve out time to read?

Reading is an essential part of my job but most of it involves skim-reading. I like to use, wherever I can, the last 30 minutes or so before I go to bed to read a novel or ‘The London Magazine.’ On weekends and holidays , I try to find time to read for leisure.

Currently, I am reading ‘Lugard: The Years of Adventure, 1858-1898’ by Margery Perham) and catching up with the ‘Literary Review’ or ‘London Magazine', both of which I subscribe to and I highly recommend.

How do you think the reading culture in Kenya differs from Australia’s?

From what I can see, Kenyans are addicted to hard-copy newspapers which is refreshing.

As a result, I have to devote time each morning over breakfast checking through various daily newspapers that are delivered to my house to see what is happening in Kenya. I find the cultural, travel and review pages especially rewarding.

In Australia, in contrast, most daily news now comes almost exclusively in digital format which I don’t enjoy so much because it encourages you to skim headlines rather than read whole articles.

Which books have been your reference or cornerstones in your career?

Hannah Arendt’s ‘The Human Condition’ and Michael Oakeshott’s ‘On Human Conduct’ remain cornerstones for me because they both continue to force me to think outside the box and to question my assumptions.

In terms of understanding human psychology, which is crucial for any career or workplace (let alone the home), you can choose anything from the collected works of Shakespeare. Nothing written before or since compares, in my humble opinion.

Being in diplomacy means being a nomad, and you get a front row at history. Would you ever consider writing a biography?

No, because I don’t consider that I have the skills to write something that others would find worthy.

Libraries are not as popular these days as they were years ago. The mobile phone is instead bringing the world to one’s fingertips. How do you think, we can leverage technology to bring the reading culture to the living rooms, grazing fields, mud houses...of the everyday Kenyan?

One of the great advantages of the internet and mobile devices is that they have the potential to empower those who cannot access the printed word, especially because of poverty and lack of education opportunities.

As the costs of connecting to the internet come down and coverage grows across the continent, I am very confident that innovation and entrepreneurship will connect - sooner than many of us realise – more and more people to what is available in the world of reading.

Cynthia Wandia, Co-Founder and CEO Kwara. PHOTO | POOL

Cynthia Wandia

Co-Founder and CEO Kwara

We’re in the second quarter of the year, have you achieved the reading goals you had set so far?

The first quarter went by really fast I must admit! I’ve made some good progress in the second quarter though, fuelled by re-joining an online book club with friends.

How did the pandemic alter your reading habits?

First, it interrupted the physical book club that I’d been part of, and it took some time to recover the cadence. However, given longer evenings at home, there were more opportunities to pick up a book and I managed to make it through many titles.

Second, the pandemic opened me up to the audiobook format, which is perfect for long drives or quiet afternoons. There’s a theatrical aspect to hearing a book read out loud that I’ve come to enjoy.

Which book(s) are you currently obsessed with?

The ‘Great CEO Within’ by Matt Mochary. It’s a tactical guide to company-building and has been extremely helpful on how to set up a company while running a business —two very different things. I refer to it a few times a week at least.

Is there a book that speaks to your personality, either who you are as a person or aspire to be?

‘Grit’ by Angela Duckworth captures my general outlook (find something you enjoy, then work extremely hard on it), and I aspire to the type of insights into the fundamental nature of existence captured in Rilke’s Letters To A Young Poet.

What’s your philosophy on books?

Be open to all types of authors and genres. Every closed book is a journey you are invited to undertake.

Seek out the stories that are not within your immediate experience, and especially by authors who are not magnified. You may learn more about yourself from a story written across the globe than you thought.

Which is the one book that you’d recommend as a must-read?

If I have to pick one, it would be ‘Meditations’ by Marcus Aurelius.