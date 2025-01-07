Sharpening minds: What top CEOs are reading this year

When the Greek philosopher, Zeno of Citium was a young man, he went to the Oracle of Delphi to consult as “what he ought to do to live in the most excellent manner”. He got a prophecy.

The Oracle said, “You will become wise when you begin to have conversations with the dead.” As Zeno pondered what this meant, he realised the gods were telling him to study the works of ancient authors. Put differently, to read.

In books, you can put yourself in the same room as Abraham Lincoln. You can have a conversation with Kwame Nkrumah. You can intrude in on Shakespeare’s thoughts.

You can have a date with Tolstoy’s’ “Calendar of Wisdom”. Reading is the shill of leadership, for a book, a good book, a classic or a contemporary, acts like an axe, breaking open the frozen sea inside us—when the impulse to dream is slowly beaten out of you by experience—books give you new ways of looking and seeing, not just seeing things different, but seeing different things.

So, I whipped out my phone and found a few executive mages—I wanted to know: Are they having any conversations with the dead?

Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President, Aga Khan University

What’s the last book you read?

The Sacred Nature by Karen Armstrong. It’s an amazing book because it helps you connect with nature. She says that if you see a rainbow, you take out your phone to take pictures and send them to people. But we never stop to just stand there and admire and appreciate that rainbow. Now when I am in Karura Forest, I am taking it all in, I am present to appreciate nature.

What book that challenged the way you think?

Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman. I don’t know how many people think this way but if you live until you are 80, you will only have 4,000 weeks to live. That shocked me. I have probably lived about 3,000 weeks, haha! I have about 1,000 Sundays left, and that changed how I think about things, about my weekends, of time itself.

What book do you recommend?

I like recommending financial books. The one I read that changed the way I think about money was Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki. That book has stayed with me and everyone should read it, but what you make of it is up to you. I think many people nowadays don’t think of financial literacy, only to wake up one day and ask, what did I do?

Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, Vice Chancellor, Aga Khan University. Photo credit: Pool

How do you find time to read?

I read on planes because I travel a lot. Before I sleep, I also find some time to get some pages in.

How would you like to spend your final Sunday on earth?

I would love to be at the Maasai Mara having my champagne and looking at the sunset with my wife.

Albert Mandela, Executive Director, Luton Medical Hospital

What is a challenging book you’ve read recently?

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership by James Comey. Mr. Comey served as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017 but was fired by US President Donald Trump. He talks about one thing that most people, including myself, struggle with—honesty.

As an FBI director, he had to investigate Clinton, Trump, Biden et al and he says his approach was always based on honesty. He says he’d understand if someone came to him and said, “I did this by mistake”—but people always go the extra mile to hide, even if it’s a genuine mistake. Always be honest about the situation however hard it is.

Which book has most improved your life?

Haha! There are many. I like autobiographies and have read almost all of the US and UK presidents’ autobiographies. I like A Journey by Tony Blair which covers Blair's time as leader of the Labour Party and then British Prime Minister following his party's victory at the 1997 general election.

Albert Mandela Ogendi, Executive Director, Luton Medical Hospital. Photo credit: Pool

In it, Blair talks about himself and former UK PM Gordon Brown, who was actually supposed to be the next PM but was always afraid to take the step.

In fact, Blair campaigned for Brown, but he, Brown was hesitant. That’s how it is for most of us, comfortable with what we have, but if you are brave and willing to take calculated risks, you could end up succeeding. Blair was not the best PM, but he was among the longest-serving ones.

What’s on your Wishlist?

At the moment I am reading Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger, the former and late US Secretary of State. It’s about diplomacy, geopolitics, and what happens across the world. They say he was one of the best US leaders, intelligent and whatnot. Diplomacy is quite a big book, which I have had for the last three years but I have never read it intentionally, so that is what I am tackling now.

How do you find time to read?

I travel often so I consider that my most productive reading time. There was a time I was going to Bali and I read a book for 11 hours straight, basically the whole trip.

Which is the one book you love recommending to people?

A Journey by Tony Blair.

What phrase or statement you read from a book that has stayed with you?

Conversations with Myself by Nelson Mandela. The foreword to that book was written by Barrack Obama, who talked about how in the current world, people no longer want to be like Mother Theresa, or Thomas Sankara—people who were doing good for the community, not themselves.

Very few people want to make their communities better, they just want to make money—people are judged based on what is in their pockets, rather than their hearts. It’s good to have money but it is much better to be a person of character.

Morris Maina, Chief Executive Officer, TransUnion Kenya

What is the one thing you read in a book that challenged d your perspective?

You Can Win by Shiv Khera. It talks about somebody who was interested in being successful. At that time, success was equated to getting gold and being able to sell precious metals. Because of that pressure, the protagonist left his home to look for said gold, unsuccessfully.

He came back dejected, but a friend of his visited him and told him, “Rafiki, I see you are now successful.” He didn’t understand. So the friend told him, look at what you are sitting on. And that stone was gold. The lesson is that the grass on the other side may look greener but you are stepping on gold.

What book do you recommend for everyone?

You Can Win by Shiv Khera. I am also reading Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth. It’s about what goes through your head when you fall, and how that—not talent or luck—makes all the difference.

Morris Maina, Chief Executive Officer at TransUnion Kenya. Photo credit: Pool

How do you find time to read?

I wake up at 5am and do my runs about three times a week for five to 10 kilometres. Then when I get to the office, I do my reading before the start of the day.

Mutinda Mutuku, President, Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya

What was you stand out book last year?

Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom. At its core, it’s a book about what it means to be human. It's a book that reminds us of the importance of cherishing our relationships with others and living a life that is meaningful and true to ourselves.

What book do you recommend for everyone?

That is an area I am working on. I am aim to read a few autobiographies.

How do you find time to read and unwind?

I don’t sleep with my data or Wi-Fi on.

What is the one thing you’ve read from a book that has stayed with you?