Life & Work Boosting confidence in workplace interactions

In the grand scheme of professional life, remember that perceptions are not always reality. You likely thrive as more appreciated and valued than you think. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author

In the riveting theatre of professional life, perceptions often dominate reality. We tend to assume the worst, fretting over our actions, words, and perceived miscues in the eyes of our colleagues.

Business Talk in the Business Daily has previously delineated the perception gap between what we think others feel about us and what they actually do think about us.

But additional research provides an even deeper heartening revelation in that our peers probably like us much more than we think.

This surprising phenomenon is dubbed by social scientists as the “liking gap”, a consistent underestimation of how much we are valued in our professional interactions.

A groundbreaking study led by researchers Erica Boothby, Gus Cooney, Gillian Sandstrom, and Margaret Clark unveiled this persistent long-lasting illusion.

Strangers morphing into acquaintances in a laboratory, new college students interacting with their dorm mates, and unfamiliar attendees at a personal development workshop all exhibited this same pattern.

The “liking gap” seemed to linger on, irrespective of conversation lengths or relationship durations.

In a similar vein, another research piece authored by Adam Mastroianni, Gus Cooney, Erica Boothby, and Andrew Reece further confirmed and expanded on the “liking gap” concept.

They found this liking gap not only in one-on-one conversations but also in small group conversations and team interactions, cementing its place as a ubiquitous social phenomenon.

Individual professionals should see this research insight and alleviate self-imposed pressure. Recognise that your perceived conversational missteps and the self-doubt they generate could be mere illusions.

In contrast, your colleagues stand likely to hold a far more positive image of you than you think. Use this understanding to boost your confidence in engaging in workplace interactions.

Be it team meetings, informal discussions, formal presentations, or networking events, you indeed thrive as more liked than you know.

Managers and leaders, on the other hand, should utilise this knowledge to help create a more supportive and positive team environment.

Recognising the existence of the “liking gap” among individuals on a team, the leader can facilitate improved communication, encourage open dialogues, and promote the expression of positive feedback to bring reality into employees’ self-perceptions.

By promoting a culture of active affirmation, leaders can effectively bridge the “liking gap” and build self-efficacy.

The following actionable steps can help you to leverage and utilise the research findings. First, as individuals you can be generous with your positive feedback.

If you appreciate a colleague’s efforts, make sure to voice it. You will help them combat the “liking gap” while fostering a positive atmosphere.

In our professional lives, the power of positivity and affirmation remains understated. This straightforward action can not only enhance a colleague’s self-esteem but also help cultivate a more affirming and supportive workplace environment.

Ultimately, such an approach also proves vital for creating harmonious relationships, improving team morale, and fostering a culture of mutual respect and appreciation.

Second, managers can encourage a culture of appreciation and constructive feedback within the team. Such actions can counterbalance the “liking gap” and ensure team members understand their value.

As leaders within the organisation, managers wield significant influence over the team’s dynamics and culture.

Your words and actions can set the tone for how team members interact and perceive one another, and this is where the battle against the “liking gap” begins.

Encouraging a culture of appreciation within a team is no small feat. It requires a deliberate and persistent effort from the managers.

Lazy assumptions that team dynamics will sort themselves out are a hallmark of ineffective laissez-faire leaders.

Managers need to model consistently appreciating the efforts and contributions of their team members. Not only should they acknowledge big wins, but also the small daily victories that often go unnoticed.

In doing so, they set a precedent for the rest of the team to follow.

However, promoting a culture of appreciation does not mean shying away from constructive feedback.

On the contrary, managers should encourage open, honest, and respectful communication. When a team member falls short, feedback should be provided in a supportive and constructive manner.

The goal is really about helping each other improve and grow, rather than pointing out shortcomings.

Sadly, leaders often neglect to crucially remember that every individual in a team brings unique value. As the liking gap’ obscure this reality as staff undervalue their own worth too, managers who encourage appreciation and constructive feedback can counterbalance this bias.

They ensure that team members not only understand their value but also feel it. Over time, these proactive intentional leaders can build a strong, cohesive team where everyone recognises and values each other’s contributions, bolstering productivity and overall job satisfaction.

Third, everyone in their daily lives can practice self-compassion and focus more on the positive aspects of your interactions.

Remember, you exist as your own harshest critic, and the chances are high that your peers see you in a much better light than you see yourself.

In the grand scheme of professional life, remember that perceptions are not always reality. You likely thrive as more appreciated and valued than you think.

So, step forth with confidence, knowing that the “liking gap” likely plays tricks on your mind, and embrace the positive reality that your colleagues and peers see in you.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge?

Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email [email protected]