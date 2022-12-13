Life & Work Bosses too need time off to ease office pressure

By WANGU KANURI

Often than not, as you rise higher in the ranks in your career, more so in the C-suite class, the more sleepless nights you encounter burning the midnight oil for the organisation you work in succeeds.

Being fully aware that the buck stops with you makes one work extra shifts and become a ‘workaholic’. This is not advised as the body will ‘shut down on you.

Therefore, being intentional about how you spend your holidays and time off is equally as important.

Taking some time off work not only provides one with an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate but also allows one to have some personal time as life does not revolve only around making profits.

However, intentionality is key, and Martin Mutuku, founder of Founders Freedom shares that he consciously plans his calendar in a way that allows him some time off work.

With his day being packed from as early as 4:30 am to 9 pm, Mr Mutuku not only runs his company but also seats in board meetings and observes that he sneaks in a 10-kilometre walk every three days of the week on his schedule.

“Sometimes after sitting too much you need to exercise and there is no better way of getting your creative juices flowing other than walking in the woods for at least an hour,” he adds.

Founders Freedom CEO Martin Mutuku during the interview at Gem Suites on December 6, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Though he still thinks about work while away from his office, Mr Mutuku explains that this gives him a change of environment and allows him to brainstorm new ways to grow his organisation.

Away from the often time offs, he notes that he deliberately takes a week off work during the year.

“In April, the Easter holidays. August during the school holidays and December during the Christmas festivity period. This way it allows me to get short bursts of breaks.”

Cognisant of the fact that a week is not enough to fully rest, Mr Mutuku says it takes him two to three days to completely unplug from work.

Knowing that he only has some limited time away, he forces himself to disengage and focus on the holiday activities away from the city.

“I like farming and I could be away from my desk but I have changed jobs so I get back physically tired, not quite rested and this does not quite change the purpose though it’s a change of scenery,” he admits.

When hiking, Mr Mutuku reveals that he adequately prepares for the extensive activity and adds another week off to unplug from work, hike, and decompress before resuming work.

He also adds that enjoys reading books and does so on hard-copy ones, saying that e-books are a constant distraction due to emails that keep on popping.

“I read strategy books and I find it helpful as I not only enjoy reading the different approaches the authors have stipulated but also it adds me fresh ideas on how to come up with fresh perspectives,” he shares.

He believes in delegating tasks saying it allows his staff not only to deliver but also to be responsible in their undertakings.

Both in his farm and office, Mr Mutuku explains that he disables his email app so that he is not tempted to check the progress of his organisation.

“Since the holidays are scheduled, my employees know in advance and do not engage me in my off times.”

However, he feels guilty taking time off but constantly reassures and reminds himself that resting is equally as important.

His script mirrors that of Annabelle Gichure, the founder of Transform Generation Afrika, who shares that she deliberately sets afternoon meetings away from her office even though they directly input her official work to change scenery.

With her day starting as early as 4 am and ending at 6 pm six days a week, Ms Gichure undertakes self-development tasks like reading books and visiting the nail parlour to not only take some time off but also decompress.

Besides her Tuesday day off, she takes two weeks off work quarterly.

“Before we close every quarter, I take some bi-weekly time off. I spend these offs enrolling for courses and learning new skills like music, which will better what I do daily,” she reveals.

“Four days before I resume work, I often go for a retreat where I completely ‘shut down’ work-related activities and rest.”

Ms Gichure says she knows that she has approached burnout by experiencing psychosomatic symptoms, which are coupled with not being productive and also feeling tired doing things she enjoys as nature walks.

Depending on the magnitude of the burnout, she takes either a 14 or 21-day leave to relax.

With time off being a time where she reconnects with herself, Ms Gichure explains that she is the star of her story and needs to be in a space where she is approachable and at ease.

“I feel rejuvenated and also feel like I have birthed new power and ideas as a leader. It’s more of a full me forward moment.”

Annabelle Gichure, the founder of Transform Generation Afrika. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Worry always follows a leader while they are on leave, but Ms Gichure says switching off her phone allows her to focus on herself and stress less about the organisation.

