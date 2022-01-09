Lifestyle CAF tourney kicks off under Covid-19 cloud

Gor Mahia Benson Omalla reacts after a handball in the box of AS Otoho on December 5, 2021 during Caf Confederation of Africa Football Group Stage of confederation Cup qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NMG

By NDI EUGENE NDI

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has dismissed claims by Burkina Faso that Covid-19 tests on its players were questionable, saying the tests were conducted by an independent institution.

Burkina Faso had threatened to boycott Sunday night’s tournament opener against Cameroon on grounds that the tests were not authentic and were part of a scheme to favour the hosts.

Caf said that its Disciplinary Committee had established that the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests were conducted by an accredited independent international laboratory.

“Therefore, the results of the tests are authentic and cannot be disputed,” CAF said in a statement signed by its Disciplinary Committee president, Raymond Hack.

Five players of the Stallions of Burkina Faso and coach Kamou Malo tested positive following tests conducted Friday night in the run-up to the much-awaited tournament-opening game.

However, Lazare Bansse, president of the Burkinabé Football Federation in a protest letter to Caf said they suspect the results were manipulated and threatened the West African country was going to boycott the opening game if the tests were not redone by an independent laboratory in the presence of their medical staff.

Assistant coach, Firmin Sanou and captain Bertrand Traore had expressed similar frustrations in a pre-match press conference at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde with Traore describing the test results as “scandalous.”

Hours to the kickoff, the city of Yaounde was boiling with football frenzy. Almost the whole city is painted with national colours, the Green-Red-Yellow. Across the city, fans are seen in groups singing and blowing vuvuzelas.

“We have waited for long. I was not yet born when Cameroon hosted this tournament in 1972, so this is our time to celebrate the once in a lifetime event,” an excited fan told Nation Sports Biyem-Assi neighborhood in Yaounde Saturday evening.