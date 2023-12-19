Life & Work Want to boost your company's growth? Upskill your workforce. Here's how

By RICHARD MAGOMA

“We think it’s important to have a company culture where employees feel loved, valued, and appreciated,” said Hendrith Vanlon Smith Jr, CEO of Mayflower-Plymouth.

The employees are the golden geese that lay the golden eggs. Can employee experience make a difference in how the golden eggs are laid? Employee experience is sometimes shortened as EX.

I love the definition given by Tech Target Here. “Employee experience is a worker’s perception of the organisation they work for during their tenure. It includes an employee’s entire journey through all the touchpoints of the employee lifecycle, from job candidacy to the exit from the company. The company’s physical workspace, culture and technology are all important components of the employee experience.”

To promote an impactful and transformational employee experience it is important to make everyone understand the essence and role of internal communication. Communication is the lifeblood of organisations.

Such communication is transparent, has feedback and recognition, active listening, clear expectations, two-way communication, timely updates, use of multiple channels, inclusive communication, encouraging questions, positive reinforcement, employee input in decision-making, conflict resolution, celebrating achievements, it is empathic and consistent messaging.

Organisations are melting pots of diverse people and their cultures. That is why leaders and employees have to appreciate the countless differences within the organisations.

Appreciation of differences is another way of inculcating good experiences. Diversity, equity and inclusion are some of the functions that have to be encouraged.

Communication without feedback cannot create a stellar experience. The effective communicator expects feedback from the recipient of his or her communication.

Organisations that flourish are the ones that embrace a positive philosophy of work. Once an employee joins an organisation they want to feel good right from the onboarding process.

Some of the practices that instil a positive work experience compress of effective leadership, clear communication, recognition and appreciation, professional development, work-life balance, wellness programmes, collaborative and inclusive culture, employee involvement, flexible benefits, regular feedback and performance reviews, celebrating milestones, positive physical environment, social activities flexibility, inclusivity, diversity. work has to be made meaningful.

Imagine an organisation without the right tools to do work is always limited. Corporate leaders have to provide the right tools for work and time. We all want to grow in our careers.

That is why an organisation must have policies and budgets that support personal excellence. There should be signs of career growth.

One of the practices that has to be taken seriously for tremendous employee experience is to give the employee manual for them to provide a learning experience.

Some organisations have elevated aesthetics to serious levels to appeal to employees. The philosophy of appealing aesthetics can be seen in thoughtful workspace design and artistic and inspiring décor.

A satisfied employee will always lead both new and retained customers. A satisfied employee will always endeavour to be pleasant to their customers.

The positive experience given to employees will always benefit the company. Negative work experience increases absenteeism and presenteeism.

We are living in an age of breakneck digital transformation. Which therefore we must embrace technology to create a memorable experience. Technology has a way of impacting EX. organizations can deploy digital onboarding, employee portals, learning management systems (LMS), remote work tools, performance management software, employee feedback platforms, wellness apps, recognition software, chatbots for HR support, AI-driven insights, flexible scheduling tools, social intranet platforms, gamification, digital surveys and polls, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Why should investors and company leaders be keen on employee experience?

The right EX will most definitely lead to attracting and retaining top talent. An organization rises and falls on its talents. Positive pre–boarding and post–boarding will enhance excellent employee sourcing. Remember there is war on talent.

Organizations that create an edge in their positive experiences are the ones to benefit from highly talent high performers.

When the issue of talent is fixed very well it goes a long way in boosting productivity. This is connected to profitability.

Our networks determine our net worth. Positive experiences will foster great team relationships. That is why job description emphasises teamwork abilities

Favorable employee engagement will improve employee well-being. Employee wellness can determine the organization's bottom-line.

Millions of shillings are dedicated towards strengthens employer brand. Positive work interaction is an undertaking.

Magoma is an Award-Winning HR, Trainer and conference speaker, [email protected]