Careers Charismatic leader: Qualities of this type of effective leaders

We all want to be charismatic leaders, to be attractive, fascinating leaders, inspiring and alluring. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RICHARD MAGOMA

More by this Author

We all want to be charismatic leaders, to be attractive, fascinating leaders, inspiring and alluring. Even the most introverted desires to be a charismatic leader.

Charisma emanates from the Greek word kharisma which translates to favour or grace.

In an actual sense, no personality distinction is cast in stone. Personality traits are fluid and dynamic depending on what variables one encounters in the path of socialisation.

Personalities have malleable properties.

So have you wanted to be a charismatic leader?

Leadership by all scholarly definitions means causing influencing followers to achieve certain strategic ends.

It is the German sociologist Max Weber who dissected the tripartite forms of leadership which compress authority that originates from tradition, legislation, and charisma.

When one is a leader, he or she should dive into the toolbox and see what can bring the most consistent outcomes. Charismatic leaders use certain forms of exceptional traits.

What distinguishes charismatic leaders given that their authority isn’t derived from policy, traditions, and the law?

Undoubtedly charismatic leadership is a product of huge amounts of confidence and courage.

Fascinating leaders often use their gargantuan amounts of confidence and courage to influence high-impact and transformational outcomes.

Charismatic leaders who are effective aim at solving certain problems that are prevailing. People rarely follow leaders who aren’t courageous and confident.

Confidence and courage are different from arrogance and abrasiveness. The reason why charismatic leaders cultivate the two is that they are driven by compassion.

Confidence and courage are used in the service of humanity or the bigger picture.

If one opts to use their charismatic capabilities to generate certain results it means there is a certain measure of mutuality. Developing mutual interests between the leader and the follower creates a bond.

Mutual interests increase the influence the leader has on followers. That is why a shared vision and mission tends to bring better outcomes.

In strategic studies, we are encouraged to share the mission, vision, and core values of the organisation with the rest of the team.

Transformational leaders are adept at communicating these pillars to their adherents. Therefore leaders and adherents read from the same page.

There cannot be any mutual interests without the charismatic leader actively listening to the aspirations of followers.

The leader becomes the mouthpiece of the followers. The charismatic leader airs what the rest are afraid of saying.

See why bravery is one of the touchstones of this type of leader. When one is attentive they pick and internalise the main messages of their clients.

Due to their encouraging nature or nurture charismatic leaders radiate admirable measures of warmth. In emotional intelligence studies, it is important to be self-aware and be aware of others.

Radiating warmth increases likeability. Being likeable also means approachability. When one empathises with people’s situations it creates a connection.

Being a transformational leader is a difficult undertaking and the kitchen is too hot you had better be a follower.

What is the commonest denominator among these transformational leaders like Dr Martin Luther, Prof Wangari Maathai, Nelson Mandela, Barrack Obama, and Mother Theresa?

For me, the most palpable characteristic is that of high-powered enthusiasm. Transformational leaders have this indefatigable energy.

Have you heard that Fidel Castro used to speak for six hours?

Looked at deeply charismatic dominance is all about change management. Inherent in change management is creative and innovative thinking.

A charismatic leader must have the capacity to produce fresh ideas. Charismatic leaders are idea factories. They keep churning out ideas all the time.

Do you produce and execute countless ideas in a group? Are you known as an ideas person? Are you always an early adopter of ideas? That is one of the indicators of charisma.

Charismatic leaders possess an uncommon great attitude. These great leaders give birth to big ideas. Charismatic leaders think big.

When we look at the obstacles they look for connections to actualising the idea. When we are seeing difficulties charismatic leaders visualise victories.

Our bodies are always saying something. Does your body language exude good vibes? Is your smile contagious?

Smiles are powerful. Leaders can use smiles to cause the desired impact. Think of a smiling waitress. Do they make you go to that restaurant?

In public speaking classes, we are told to use good gestures to create meaning. Remember leadership isn’t a position but the creation of certain strategic mindsets.

Leadership is a set of accomplishments. Nothing is more charismatic than execution to achieve goals.

Mr Magoma is a human resource specialist and trainer.

E-mail: [email protected]