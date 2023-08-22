Careers Five phrases that will get you the least out of your creative team

Design is not an aesthetic garnish, it exists to solve problems. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By GENNEVIEVE AWINO

Remember the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days? Andie Anderson, a features writer at Composure magazine, makes a bet to find a guy and lose him in 10 days by doing all the annoying things women do in relationships then write an article about it.

Ladies, the theme is deeper than that, but a safe, measured, and non-comprehensive answer to all relationship challenges is "people are different".

Now, back to our movie, only that this article is the adapted designers' edition of some phrases to avoid to maximise the value you get from your creative team.

If you use all of them in a conversation, all you need is one 'date' to find yourself up a tree!

1. “We want something different...”

The word different in a creative brief doesn't necessarily translate to an improvement. It can be different in a very bad way!

The ‘never been seen before’, ‘never been done before’ are no longer exclusive experiences. Give clear pointers of the visual direction you want to be taken with a mood board at least.

2.“Can you make it better?”

Better has its nuances. It could mean a faster turnaround time for one and fewer elements for another and more elements for the third person.

Dithering over a myriad of options is a waste of everyone's time. Clarification on what ‘your better’ entails will homogenize the expectation.

3. “Make it pop!”

Design is not an aesthetic garnish, it exists to solve problems. Our evaluation of creative pursuits should stem from a philosophical level rather than just a decorative glaze.

Design has evolved from mainstream disciplines like fashion, web, graphics, and interior design, to the lesser-known ones like strategy, dilemma-driven, organisation, process, and inclusive design among others.

4. “That shouldn't take long”

This is the water in the glue! Underestimating the design process. Thinking actually takes time and unfortunately, you cannot put a timer on when your ideas will materialise.

Truth is, it's hard to tell. All the frantic follow-up calls, texts, and emails do not help much either.

5. “I have designed it in Microsoft Word…”

This one could get you killed(insert guillotine gesture with appropriate sound effects). Microsoft Word is not a design tool. I’ll leave that there.

We live in a time where everyone knows a little about everything (okay maybe a lot depending on your bookshelf and/or search history) as careers are becoming more and more non-linear.

Thanks to philosophies like design thinking, design has become more mainstream in driving innovation in organisations and some of these phrases are transferable and not exclusive to creatives.

Everybody is creative on some basic level, and design is for everyone as it relates to products and services being functional and usable, but not everybody can be a designer.

The writer is the Senior Graphic Designer, at Business Daily.

