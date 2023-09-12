Careers Kenya's actuarial science dilemma

The glut of actuaries in a country whose risk management needs are not growing at a fast rate, means thousands remain unemployed. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

Since its introduction to the Kenyan education system in the late 90s, actuarial science has been synonymous with brilliant students, closely rivalling those studying medicine and engineering.

In the heydays, Sahib Singh Khosla, the president of the Actuarial Society of Kenya says, there were very few universities offering actuarial science, meaning fewer graduates, and easily available jobs.

“I studied actuarial science at the University of Nairobi, graduating in 2008. At that time, the course demand wasn’t high. Shortly thereafter, the insurance regulator brought in some rules which meant we needed actuaries. We were among the pioneer graduates, who were then able to assist the industry in fulfilling these roles,” he says.

At that time, only two universities offered the course.

“It was the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University. Then the course became popular and many universities added it. Now we’ve moved from two universities teaching actuarial science to 30 in around 13 years. It’s quite an escalation,” he says.

President of Actuarial society of Kenya, Sahib Singh during an interview on September 12, 2023 in Gigiri, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

The glut of actuaries in a country whose risk management needs are not growing at a fast rate, means thousands remain unemployed.

“In terms of the universities, we’re still seeing it as a popular course. The latest to start offering [actuarial science] is Riara University,” Mr Khosla says.

Graduates who spoke to the BDLife tell a story of sustained frustrations that closely border regrets, stemming from failure to secure work.

Some have been forced to re-strategise and take different career paths by way of going back for fresh training while others have opted to explore business ventures in completely unrelated subjects.

“Due to the high number of students graduating every year, there are more job seekers than available job opportunities, resulting in a worrying imbalance in the labour market,” says Peter Gatungo, a graduate from the University of Eldoret who is still yet to secure a position five years after graduating.

“It is particularly challenging for actuarial graduates because most insurance companies require graduates to sit for and pass professional papers offered by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries,” he adds.

New lease of hope

Stellar Swakei, who resorted to venturing into a different profession after attaining her Actuarial Science degree from the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut) in 2020 and now works as a research associate at the Standard Investment Bank (SIB), still retains hope that the space will someday open up for her.

“The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation recently published standards for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts and therein we’re seeing a new lease of hope,” says Ms Swakei.

“It is an area where actuaries are certainly needed to bring in the perspective and abilities in insurance management and enterprise risk management advisory services to insurance companies as well as to financial institutions. Actuarial opportunities are likely to increase,” she adds.

Mr Khosla says learning institutions have churned out over 6,000 students in the last five years.

Too many graduates for market

“There are too many actuarial graduates (from 30 universities) for the size of the market that we have. Demand for core traditional actuarial roles is far lower than the current supply,” he says.

The course is designed to equip graduates with the craft of measuring and managing risks and uncertainties, mainly in insurance and financial dealings, but Mr Khosla says it is not only these two sectors that require actuaries.

There is an expectation that an actuarial science graduate will work in the insurance industry. But the reality is that the skill can be applied very widely. It’s a risk management profession. Risk management is needed in everything we do. And we also have the mathematical ability, so you can do analysis. We’ve seen an actuarial graduate pushing mkokoteni (handcart). It’s sad,” he says.

Research associate at SIB, Stellar Swakei during an interview on September 12, 2023 in Nairobi CBD. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

Enhancing competitiveness

What can the trainees and the graduates do to enhance their competitiveness?

Daniel Muiruri, an actuary working with the London-based consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says trainees need to invest time in enhancing their technical skills such as data analysis in R, Python and Excel.

“For those that have left university but are not yet fully qualified, they should sit the professional examinations. They would also need to upskill on their technical and soft skills,” he adds.

Mr Khosla adds that young professionals should also explore internship opportunities to gain job skills.

To match the skills needed in Kenya to the jobs being created, the society is also looking to have a say in the curriculum.

“It’s similar to what’s going on in engineering, where the Engineers Board of Kenya has been trying to play a role in the quality of education offered in universities, hence the sort of graduates that are churned out. We’ve been trying to plug that gap as an actuarial society. But we face difficulties, we’re not governed under any law apart from the Societies Act,” he says.

Mr Khosla adds that talks are underway to bridge the skills mismatch.

“We had public participation last week. We have an Actuaries Act of Parliament, which will give us a good legal standing under the Ministry of Finance. We’ll have conversations with the Commission of University Education to discuss the quality of the curriculum. What’s the quality of the student enrolled? And what’s the quality of the faculty?” he says.

