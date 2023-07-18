Careers Ndolo’s dream to make fencing in Kenya big

Alexandra Ndolo represents Germany in a game of fencing before she started playing for Kenya. PHOTO | POOL

By JAMES ROGOI

More by this Author

Tallinn, Estonia, November 2022: Alexandra Ndolo suited up in all white for the World Cup. For the first time in her life, she would be representing Kenya, the country of her father’s birth. For the first time, her suit had KENYA and the flag running down her sleeve.

“We talked about it with my sports psychologist beforehand. I thought my mind was prepared,” Ms Ndolo recalls.

Emotions were expected but when she heard “…representing Kenya…” precede her name when the announcements were made, when the Kenyan national anthem was played in her honour, she broke down and cried.

Having lost her Kenyan father at the early age of 10, this was always going to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

Alexandra Ndolo was born and raised in Bavaria, Germany to a Kenyan father and a Polish mother. Her parents met at a university in Poland and later emigrated to Germany where the older Ndolo went to pursue a PhD.

At only four, Ms Ndolo showed a talent for sport, competing in track and field and later in modern pentathlon, a sport comprising five events which included fencing, the sport she would later fall in love with.

At 21, admittedly late for an elite sport, Ms Ndolo decided to specialise in fencing. “It was a very late start but a little bit of an advantage that I didn’t start very young,” she says.

In her mid-30s, she’s still hungry and loves the sport as opposed to some of her competitors who’ve been in it so long that they’re now getting jaded.

Fencing, a sport not familiar to many Kenyans is a combat sport that features two athletes sword fighting back and forth on a 14-metre platform with either a foil, sabre or épée in hand.

Ms Ndolo draws similarities with other combat sports like boxing where the movement, strategy and adapting to your opponent’s attack is closely related to her sport.

Ms Ndolo helped establish the Kenya Fencing Federation and has been active in bringing equipment to Kenya and has seen the growth, albeit slowly, of fencing in the country.

During her trips back to the land of her father, Ms Ndolo started toying with the idea of switching from her native Germany to compete for Kenya.

The Fencing Federation also courted her and even though she was initially hesitant, she finally made the move in 2022.

“It was a build-up that happened last summer,” says Ms Ndolo from her base in Cologne, Germany.

“My gut was telling me Africa is the next step and I hope to build and make fencing popular in Kenya.”

It was a huge gamble and her family relayed the same to her but for Ms Ndolo, the potential it could have was bigger than the risk.

Predictably, she lost the support of the German fencing system and also had to leave the German Armed Forces when she was no longer competing for them.

“I have been struggling financially for the last 10 months,” she says of her decision.

Ms Ndolo would not change it for the world though.

“So many people have reached out and welcomed me,” she beams. “Germany might have the financial backing but in terms of warmth and the welcome, Kenya is up there!”

Ms Ndolo works with a team, which includes her fencing coach who’s been with her for close to two years, has a sports psychologist, a physical trainer and a physiotherapist.

Alexandra Ndolo during her tour of Italy in 2022. PHOTO | POOL

Asked about the help she’s getting to finance this training regimen, Ms Ndolo says, “We’re still in the talking stages,” in reference to the Kenyan corporate sector, government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

She recently got her credentials transferred from Germany to Kenya by the International Olympic Committee, giving her the green light to join Team Kenya on the road to the Olympics in Paris, France, next year.

“I have a direct line to NOC-K, a direct line to Cabinet secretary Ababu Namwamba,” she reveals and out of these, she hopes she “won’t have to worry about where my next meal is coming from!” The corporate sector shouldn’t be far behind.

Olympic journey

For her to qualify for Paris 2024, Ms Ndolo needs to be the highest-ranked African athlete by the end of April 2024.

As it stands, she’s ranked sixth in the world with the next best African placed at 35. Her chances are looking pretty good but she’s cautiously optimistic.

Her next assignment is the World Championships in Milan, Italy, later in July, which she’s earnestly preparing for.

Ms Ndolo speaks of the sacrifices she has to make to get herself to such a showpiece event as the Olympics.

“Out of ten times, my friends ask me to go out, I’ll go once!” She’s missed birthdays, time with family, the birth of her nieces and nephews and even once, a wedding. For an elite athlete, relationships have to also take a back seat.

“You need a partner that understands that you have another relationship,” she says, that relationship being her first love – fencing.

Right now, Ms Ndolo’s focus is on training, her sessions seeing her having to sleep early and only breaking for lunch and sometimes on Sundays.

“To have one champion, you have to train one hundred kids,” Ms Ndolo says of the prospects of building the sport of fencing in Kenya.

She has seen a few talented athletes who could be nurtured to pursue fencing at the highest level despite the lack of structures for such a new sport in the country.

A few international schools in Kenya have had fencing programmes and Ms Ndolo recalls having heard of one at Banda School.

In Ms Ndolo’s opinion, the cost of the sport is an inhibiting factor, especially in a country like Kenya. When she goes to compete, her bag has EUR 1,000 worth of equipment.

Replacing a broken sword costs close to EUR 100. The most curtailing factor, on top of training costs, is travel. “We have eight World Cups all over the world. From Vancouver to China and everything in between!” Ms Ndolo says.

Despite the setbacks, Ms Ndolo would like to “spark” fencing in Kenya. For any newcomer, she says, “If you’re a bit shy, this is the sport for you. You can put on your mask and literally become your own hero.”

In the meantime, Ms Ndolo has her eye and épée on the World Championships in Milan in late July before looking forward to an off-season somewhere on a beach.

“Water really calms me.” On her first trip back to Kenya, whenever that’ll be, the first thing Ms Ndolo will want is a plateful of chapati!

→ [email protected]