Careers Why you should choose feasibility over novelty

By SCOTT BELLOWS

Ever wonder why it proves hard for early innovators in a field to continue with the pace of innovation over time? Often ponder why university professors fail to recognise or reward creativity?

Ever sit with a business executive and see how they know how to navigate their industry but not disrupt it?

Undeniably, in our professional lives, we often call upon domain experts to guide us through complex decision-making processes.

Their invaluable experience shines a light on feasible paths and aids in the avoidance of potential pitfalls. Yet could it be that these seasoned gurus, in their pursuit of feasibility, inadvertently overlook the sparkling gems of breakthrough ideas?

Recent research by Jacqueline Lane and Karim Lakhani, among others, ventures into these murky waters, illuminating a fascinating pattern: the preference of experts for feasibility over novelty.

As the gears of our world turn ever faster, the pressures on companies to innovate amplify. From multinationals to small-scale start-ups, the race towards the next big thing’ feels relentless.

Even in Kenya as we hold the world’s mantle as the financial technology capital of the world, how can we keep that status?

Managers get routinely tasked with scrutinising an avalanche of new ideas, often leaning on subject matter experts to guide the selection process.

Herein lurks a subtle, yet substantial, problem — the dominance of feasibility over novelty.

Consider a hypothetical scenario involving an ambitious technology firm evaluating projects for the coming fiscal year.

A group of experts, armed with years of experience and domain knowledge, pours over a stack of proposals. Logic dictates that these experts will favour ideas they deem feasible, given their expertise and the company’s resources.

Yet, the trailblazing ideas, those radical proposals that could redefine the trajectory of the company, tend to be dismissed as risky and unfeasible.

Lane and her team partnered with NASA and Freelancer.com to put this hypothesis to the test. In an extensive evaluation challenge, 374 evaluators, both from inside and outside the technical domain, rated 101 solutions derived from various robotics challenges.

A stark pattern emerged. The more knowledgeable the evaluator, the higher the likelihood of their eschewing less feasible proposals in favour of safer bets.

A clear feasibility preference took hold, subtly sidestepping the creative, new, novel, untested, yet potentially groundbreaking ideas.

Pertaining to professional workers, it stands worth pondering over these findings. Innovation, the driver of growth and progress, often springs from the seeds of novelty.

But if the very experts entrusted to cultivate these seeds show an implicit bias towards feasibility, a disruptive effect on technological trajectory becomes a stark possibility.

Workers may need to challenge conventional wisdom and voice out radical ideas, ensuring they do not become buried under the weight of feasible’ ones.

Managers too need to scrutinise the evaluators they select. Evaluators, especially those entrenched in subject matter expertise, seem to demonstrate a preference for predictable solutions.

To counteract the issue, managers could consciously diversify their evaluator pools, providing a broader perspective.

They could also promote a culture of risk-taking, where less feasible, yet novel, ideas are given the time and resources to evolve and prove their worth.

Professors, often viewed as the architects of knowledge, play a crucial role as well. They have the responsibility of shaping young minds, fostering creativity and an appreciation for novelty.

However, as subject matter experts themselves, they have a tendency as the more knowledge they acquire to then dismiss new and innovative concepts.

At its core, the new research opens our eyes to an intriguing dichotomy among experts: the tug-of-war between tried and true feasibility versus innovation, creativity, and novelty.

It compels us to question the conventional wisdom that associates expertise with the ability to spot the best ideas.

Firms and institutions eyeing a competitive edge, recognising the influence of the feasibility preference becomes crucial. Only then can they truly unlock the door to groundbreaking innovations.

Even by instilling the importance of questioning feasibility and promoting novelty in their students, and helping future professionals and managers navigate the challenges unearthed by this research, they still must recognise their own bias towards feasibility over novelty.

