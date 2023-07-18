Careers Yes, culture eats strategy all the time

By RICHARD MAGOMA

Entrepreneurs start organisations to be the vehicles of their vision, mission and core values. Organisations can be social enterprises or entities that are geared towards maximising profitability.

Among the vessels that entrepreneurs deploy to catapult their ends is strategy.

However, beautiful dreams can be derailed by a mediocre culture. Unfortunately, most registered organisations will not enjoy the longevity they deserve because of the way things are done.

A management thinker has memorably opined that culture eats strategy for breakfast. Other leadership thinkers like John Maxwell have buttressed this thought by saying culture eats vision for lunch.

Culture can be looked at with very many glasses with no conclusion. However, generally, culture includes people’s language, artefacts, beliefs, values, norms and symbols.

It is an accumulation of people’s consistent experiences and patterns of doing things.

Organisational culture, therefore, is the most consistent way of thinking and behaving to achieve certain ends like profitability, productivity, efficiency and effectiveness.

The strangest dimension of culture is that it can be both subtle and obvious. Strategy also suffers or benefits from a myriad of definitions.

It is a pattern of actions within a particular period Michael Porter has defined strategy as deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value.

Therefore, it is a long-term way of realising certain known ends. But these ends can be eaten by daily bad habits.

So how does culture eat strategy? For starters, this means that culture can lead to the failure of objectives.

There is a diverse range of signs and symptoms that indicate that an organisation will not leave long enough to enjoy excellence.

People are the most critical resource of any organisation. People strategies are the most competitive advantage that a company can have.

Human resources can’t be replicated easily. The most obvious indicator that an organisation will not flourish is poor talent acquisition. This means the owner of the vision has to be quite prudent in attracting and selecting the right mix of employees at the right time.

Becoming an employer of choice through exceptional recruitment tactics will ensure high performance. Star performers easily conceptualise the owner’s vision and other organisational intricacies. Unscientific methods of recruitment will eat the vision.

One of the predominant causes of organisational downfall is when job descriptions are not well crafted. The problem with this is it creates incessant conflicts. It also means that performance assessment will be done at the whims of the immediate supervisor. Among other ingredients of a stellar job description is the presence of key performance indicators.

Employee separation means how organisations disengage with their former partners. Separation may include dismissals, retirements, layoffs, redundancies, deaths, resignations and absconding. Some organisations do an incompetent job when separating from workers.

Remember current and present employees are the most accurate ambassadors of the brand. It is imperative that business owners and heads of departments thoroughly understand the Constitution, the Employment Act 2007 and other domesticated pieces of international best practices in separating with talent.

Remember, low enthusiasm for work is a surefire sign that all isn’t well. A bad culture which is entrenched will poison the creative powers of all stakeholders.

We are living in the super information highway. Consequently, it is critical to know that most employees are knowledge workers who know the nuts and bolts of their rights.

Failure to separate professionally will definitely increase litigation costs which can be avoided. This is where human resources professionals come in handy. This is especially true of well-trained and certified human resource professionals.

A lack of meritocracy can be a source of discouragement and disengagement. If an organization doesn’t have high standards of promotion for example it will become a grave bottleneck towards actualizing its strategic direction.

Most employees join organizations for career progression. In fact, some workers have a preference of career excellence as opposed to more money. Some actually leave higher-paying salaries

They join the organizations so that they can put their capabilities to good use. An unprofessional way of parting with employees can always leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

Separation due to performance can be done through well-trained appraisers who know what errors to avoid. There are legal precedents on performance improvement programs.

Compensation and rewards can be another very touchy subject within enterprises. It can easily create a painful experience that can impede growth if not very well handled.

There is a connection between peak performance and remuneration policies. Unmerited compensation methodologies can plant seeds of gossip, strife, inaction, rumour and high employee turnover, demoralized workforce, low satisfaction and disloyalty.

Well-thought-out reward methods can create a great culture. The solution is to have well-documented policies and procedures.

Magoma is an HR specialist and trainer. [email protected]