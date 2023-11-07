Life & Work Emotional exhaustion impacts performance

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In Upper Hill, where high-rise buildings claw at the sky and the air buzzes with entrepreneurial optimism, Ahmed, a seasoned customer service manager at a renowned insurance firm, finds himself increasingly isolated.

His previously enthusiastic contributions to team meetings slowly dwindled to murmurs and nods. The cause? His supervisor's corrosive behaviour. The manager’s relentless torrent of criticisms and public reprimands that seem designed to demean rather than develop are biting.

Further, his boss controlled every little detail of Ahmed’s day with nauseating levels of micromanagement. He felt that he could do nothing any longer without first his boss’s approval and then second receiving his boss’s criticism. Ahmed’s confidence, once buoyant, sunk under the weight of oppressive oversight.

The situation in Ahmed’s office represents a case study in the destructive power of abusive supervision, an issue that Angela Xu, Raymond Loi, and Long Lam explored in depth in their classic research. Their study reveals how such leadership behaviour not only inflicts emotional damage on employees but also stifles the invaluable communication flow within organisations.

Subordinates, emotionally exhausted by constant beratement, retreat into a shell of silence, holding back vital ideas and concerns that could otherwise propel the company forward. Delving into the mechanisms of such a detrimental dynamic, the research illustrates that emotional exhaustion serves as a pivotal mediator between abusive supervision and employee silence.

It proves crucial to recognise the signs of emotional exhaustion and understand that it does not merely represent a personal issue but a systemic one that can affect entire teams.

Employees grappling with the curse of abusive supervision must adopt self-care and advocacy strategies to navigate and potentially overcome such environments. It begins with cultivating emotional resilience, engaging in mindfulness practices, and seeking supportive networks that can buffer the impacts of stress.

They must remember to document instances of abuse, not only for personal records but also to provide concrete examples when seeking support from human resources.

Moreover, employees may consider forming peer support groups within the workplace, offering a safe space to share experiences and strategies to cope with the challenges they face.

In boosting personal development, seeking mentorship outside the immediate supervisory chain can provide guidance and an alternative perspective that could counterbalance negative experiences at work. Additionally, employees should educate themselves about their rights and the company's policies on workplace conduct. Where possible, staff should aim to communicate issues through appropriate channels.

Entities must take a proactive stance against abusive supervision, implementing policies that protect employees and encourage positive leadership behaviours. Training programmes that teach managers about the profound effects of their communication style and conflict resolution strategies can prevent the erosion of employee well-being and company culture.

Companies hold a responsibility to create a working environment where abusive supervision is not only discouraged but actively monitored and penalised. In addition to the training listed above, organisations can achieve the goal through a series of strategic initiatives.

Firstly, organisations must delineate clear policies that explicitly define abusive behaviours. A robust and confidential reporting system is crucial, empowering employees to report abuse without fear of retribution. Regular performance reviews, incorporating feedback on managerial conduct, can serve as a barometer for leadership behaviour, and the implementation of a 360-degree feedback approach ensures a rounded perspective on a manager's interactions.

Disciplinary actions should be clear and consistent, ensuring that those who engage in abusive behaviour face appropriate consequences. Support systems, such as counselling services and conflict resolution offerings, should be readily available to those impacted by abusive conduct.

Lastly, an ongoing assessment of the workplace culture must be conducted with a focus on nurturing an environment of mutual respect.

In conclusion, the research serves as a stark reminder of the importance of nurturing positive leader-subordinate relationships. Organisations that fail to address the perils of abusive supervision may find themselves mired in a culture of silence, robbed of the very voices that could lead them to success.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge?