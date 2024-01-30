Life & Work Finding your passion spark

By RICHARD MAGOMA

“Passion is the source of our finest moments,” says Joss Whedon.

As a human resource professional, I get to hear the word passion a lot during interviews.

We can also choose devotions, zeal, fervour, ardent interest, excitement, fascination, eagerness, fire, wholeheartedness and ardour for a particular cause. My personal favourite is enthusiasm, which means the divine or god within. According to Merriam-Webster, “passion” refers to a strong feeling of enthusiasm or excitement either for something or about doing something.

Robert Valleyrand, a psychologist has defined passions as a strong inclination toward a self-defining activity that people like (or even love), find important, and in which they invest time and energy regularly.

What are the clearest indicators of moribund passions? How can one know that their passions are declining or getting closer to extinction?

One of the obvious symptoms of waning interest in one’s passions is a decline in skills development. Our passions may include music, art, writing, sports, cooking, photography, gardening, travel, technology, science, reading, dance, animal care, fashion, film, health and fitness. Due to the dynamic nature of life, we have to consistently improve and elevate our competencies due to market forces, technology, globalisation and changes in customer preferences.

If we don’t read a book in line with our passions if we don’t attend a seminar related to our passions if we don’t listen to a blog aligned with our interests, if we don’t attend a conference, if we don’t write, if we don’t speak in line to our passions, if we don’t network in connection to our passions so that they become sharp then it is safe to say our passions are in a state of severe neglect. In the boosting of one’s expertise, it is imperative that the following are also well-oiled, communication skills, critical thinking, problem solving, time management, adaptability, teamwork and leadership, among others.

How else do we know that our passions are being refined? It is through indifference to feedback. When constructive feedback isn’t used as a resource for improvement we remain stuck in a rut. If this goes on unabated it will become a big elephant in the room that will show that the person has directly or indirectly given up on flourishing.

The disease of tomorrow is also a surefire way of knowing that the excitement for one’s passion has nosedived.

During job interviews, there is a dimension that interviewers scan for in a candidate. They search for the enthusiasm for the job. Some people explain their passions in a lacklustre manner even if they give correct answers! The effort of demonstrating their competencies doesn’t have energy. How can one talk about their passions with low energy?

How does one fuel their passions? In success scholarship, it has been established that having well-crafted goals becomes an important block towards firing up one’s goals. The clear goals have to be written in a journal. Distinctly written goals have merits like providing direction, focus, and motivation.

Have a passion record book. Passion milestones should be recorded for posterity and improvement. Record and celebrate milestones. It is important to appreciate and recognize achievements.

Fuel your passions daily. They clarify intentions, set priorities, measure progress, stay motivated, inform decisions, improve time management, facilitate planning, boost confidence, and provide accountability.

If one is a writer or a musician or a painter they have to practice regularly. Rekindling one’s passions needs consistency without giving up regardless of the obstacles. Although some critics dispute the concept of ten thousand hours I am a hardcore believer in it. One has to develop a beast mode work ethic which is relentless. To reach world-class performance one has to toil and moil every moment on one’s passions. Of course, some breaks in regular practice can help in rejuvenation and regeneration because all work and no play makes Jack quite a drab human being. Take breaks to reflect on the passion framework.

Connect with like-minded individuals. Get your own tribe as we say it these days. One must promote their passions through the infrastructure of networking. Passion friends can give one tremendous perspective and the much-needed encouragement. Sharing passions is also a building block.

Seek challenges! This is a good one. It is a remarkable strategy because seeking challenges in rekindling one's passion provides stimulation, skills development, increased engagement, resilience building, personal satisfaction, and goal achievement. It expands comfort zones, renews focus, prevents stagnation, enhances creative problem-solving, deepens commitment, and creates a positive feedback loop. Challenges add an element of adventure, making the passion journey dynamic and fulfilling.

