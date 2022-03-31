Food & Drinks A gem in Busia, you’ll love the fish and ambience

Lubiri Resort in Busia. PHOTO | JACKSON BIKO | NMG

By JACKSON BIKO

Sometimes you stumble on gems in the most unlikely of places. Like Lubiri Resort in Busia. It has 14 cottages, done in half traditional and half modern way. The architecture is creative. The grounds are green and there is a tree in every direction. Make those trees.

My son would say the resort is “in the woods,” only it is not because the main Kisumu-Busia road is a stone’s throw away, but you would not tell. In the evening I swam in the swimming pool after a heavy downpour. It was a very grey evening, the sky drenched and mournful.

The water was warm against my skin, like an embryonic fluid. I was all alone in the pool area so I’m not embarrassed to report that I skinny-dipped. [Who packs a swimming costume to Busia?]

Later, I met my cousin at their main bar after a day’s work. The bar does not serve tots of whisky but sells whisky in bottles which is a bummer if you just want one.

But sometimes you have to overlook the bad if it comes with a lot of good. The food was amazing; I ate fish daily. A colleague ate pork but she said it was not any good. [Too tough].

A fish meal at Lubiri Resort in Busia. PHOTO | JACKSON BIKO | NMG

The best part was the evening in the cottage in the woods. I drew open all the curtains like I like to do when I stay in a hotel. I like to see and feel the presence of the outside inside the room. I like to see darkness press its nose against the window.

It rained the whole night for the two nights I was there and I could hear the rain on the roof and outside on the cobble-stone walkways lit by motion-sensing lights.

Both nights were filled with magic. I enjoyed staying in the warm room, seeing the trees drip from the rain through the window and wondering if trees yawned.

An amazing and very efficient lady called Beryle Adhiambo would later knock on my door and hand me a tree of freshly brewed black masala tea in a tiny thermos that held just the right amount of cups; two. Because three cups would be an overkill. But then again, this was Busia.