Food & Drinks Bilenge musica, Saturday night, and a new lick of paint

Dream Village, the makuti establishment tucked jealously at the Kenol/Kobil petrol station, right opposite Mater Hospital in South B. PHOTO | JACKSON BIKO | NMG

By JACKSON BIKO

This is the last time I’m writing about these rumba joints…for this year, at least. Bear with me, please. The reason we are here is that someone wrote to me and said Vibro is not a bonafide rumba joint, that the real heart of rumba is in Dream Village, opposite Mater Hospital.

Of course, I know Dream Village. It was my cousin’s favourite joint for the longest before he moved town. He would say, “come to Dreamo.” [I can even hear his voice] I never was hot about it. It just didn’t have enough character for me.

The band was always interesting, though. I recently heard they did it up. I’m always afraid to visit places that have been ‘done up’. A new lick of paint always takes away something from a place. Age has character.

I visited it last Saturday. Indeed it was different from the last time I was there years ago. A small board announced that a gentleman called Lesasa Joker of Bilenge Musica would be playing on Fridays and on Saturdays, a group called Zeget Delongeur and Fusion Star.

I couldn’t place my finger on it but it seemed airier than I remembered it. It had more space to wiggle and jiggle. A small cluster of people sat on low tables facing the stage from where a band played. They must have been the Zeget Delongeur and Fusion Star.

Not half bad but also not too enthused. Maybe because it was still early for the bar. We sat at the round counter [the barman was as friendly as a viper] and were told that they didn’t sell [notable] whiskies by the tot. The ones sold by the tot - and I wouldn’t want to mention them without sounding snobbish — were entry-level spirits.

Not that I wouldn’t enjoy entry-level spirits, just that..oh come on, you know what I mean. What was missing at Dream Village was that pizzaz. It wasn’t showing us its heart. Or teeth. It was saving something for itself, maybe for later, who knows. Only we didn’t wait for later. We hopped onto another place that I had written about here last week.

[Fine, Vibro] and it was full to capacity and wearing its heart on its sleeve.

And I saw Leonard Mambo Mbotela again, seated at the same spot I had seen him last week. He had a different Madiba shirt. That’s how I know he doesn’t live there.