Champagne food pairing: Moët goes well with several foods

Guests at a Moet & Chandon champagne pairing dinner listen to the history of Champagne at Villa Rosa Kempinski on October 13, 2022. PHOTO | POOL

By Mercy Simiyu

Recently, champagne novices gathered for a Moet&Chandon food pairing event that included a three-course meal accompanied by different types of sparkling wines.

For starters, we had prawn cauliflower sushi, mango and cauliflower sushi Tobiko (salmon eggs) and tamarind sauce, and Indonesia chicken salad which is essentially chicken cooked with sesame dressing and served with cucumber, lettuce, and coconut with a vegetarian optional of Italian vegetables which were charcoal grilled vegetables served with cucumber, lettuce and coconut served with Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut.

“Moët Brut has a mix of the three grapes; Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir - each pressed individually, then mixed, the Brut champagne works well with a light meal because if you mix with too many, they will overlap the flavour of the champagne,” said Moet& Chandon Business Development Director Charles de Ponteves.

My favourite of the evening was the main course of beef steak with black pepper sauce, and salted mushroom served with mashed potato and grilled vegetables with a vegetarian option of exotic fried noodles that had egg noodles, cooked with assorted vegetables topped with fried tofu that was served with Moet&Chandon Rose Imperial.

However, when thinking of what to serve with champagne, it's advisable to think about the colour of the dish and the kind of dish, salinity, texture, and cooking and because champagne has no salt, ensure your food is savoury.

Our dessert was the exotic baba de ’rum, which is a light cake raised with yeast, soaked in rum syrup, and served with caramelised pineapple and ganache Monte coco which was served with Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial.

However, the Moët Nectar is a sweeter version of Brut. It is smooth and bubbly with a slightly dry palette. It is suitable for those who prefer something a bit finer with a touch of sweet without it feeling like a dessert wine. It's a great all rounder and will have you sipping steadily the whole night through.

Here is how to enjoy a sparkling wine with all your senses

Hold the sparkling wine up to eye-level to admire the colour and the way the bubbles rise.

Admire the colour-The more you look at different wines like this, you will start to recognise differences. Also, with sparkling wine, it’s not necessary to swirl it.

Hold the glass under your nose and try and decipher what types of subtle scents you smell. Fruity, floral or toasty, Strong or delicate.

Take a sip. Think about what flavours you can taste. Typical flavours in sparkling wine can be citrus, apple, vanilla, toast and nuttiness. High-quality and vintage champagnes and sparkling wines tend to be creamier and toasty.

Enjoy the flavour that lingers on your palate. A longer finish indicates a better quality bubbly.

