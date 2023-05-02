Food & Drinks Chef Polsak seeks Nairobi's fusion crown with some of the most exquisite Pan Asian cuisines

Vietnamese spring rolls marinated lemongrass prawns prepared by Chef Polsak Intara-O-Sot. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By Thorn Mulli

More by this Author

I like my chefs the way I like my doctors-passionate, instructed and experienced. Chef Polsak Intara-O-Sot literally brings all three highlights to the table.

He started young, hovering around his mother’s kitchen, taking on market errands, and in the process built up a healthy appetite for food art.

Culinary school thus was a natural move for young Polsak before he cut his teeth at the prestigious Emerald and Anantara Siam hotels in Bangkok, Thailand which boast five stars each.

A 20-year-worth career in notable hospitality destinations around the world followed punctuated with a nine-year-long stint in the Maldives.

Also read: Duck cooked in cloud kitchen, served in the wild

Polsak, 42, also practised in Oman and Seychelles for two years a piece before he returned home. No sooner had he unpacked his bags, than his next station, Nairobi, called.

Chef Polsak, who has been in the country for barely two moons is the new star at Herb and Spices’ (H&S) restaurant domiciled at the Nairobi Serena Hotel.

On this day, I had a date with this Pan Asian cuisine virtuoso who promised an authentic taste of Thailand especially. This was not the only date I would be on and they both kept time.

“What’s the crowd like,” she had posed to me as we made plans for the evening. “Grown,” I replied without much thought gathering from my past experiences at Nairobi Serena.

While I wasn’t too far off the mark, neither was I spot on for compared to all the spaces in the compound, H&S is the most laidback.

Ginormous bronze leaves adorn the walls as do earthen pots the corners keeping up with the marble floors. Earth tones matched by red ochre colour the walls adorned by wood detailed with brass.

The bar and the grand swinging door are not spared the theme clad and I cannot help but conjure the vision of a canvas safari suitcase with leather detail.

The exception is the see-through chef’s box whose surfaces are snow white.

So here we were, sat out in the courtyard, arguing about which shade of green we had on our garments with Paul Arwa, the most knowledgeable bartender I have met this year, playing the perfect wingman.

Tom Kha Gai Soup prepared by Chef Polsak Intara-O-Sot. FILE PHOTO | POOL

While they serve good wine, gin is actually the signature beverage of H&S and with cocktails bearing names like Dandy, False Striker, Go With It, and Final Lap we were destined for a tall night.

As my palate settled for Ungava gin whose unique botanicals (wild rose hips and Nordic juniper) are sourced in northern Quebec, Canada, Chef Polsak scored with the starters; Papaya salad (sum tum) and Vietnam spring rolls marinated lemongrass prawns.

Did you know that in Thailand, people often greet each other by asking, "Have you eaten yet?" which is a testament to the importance of food in Thai culture?

Believe it because as soon as the starters left the table, an equilibrium of soup set in. That I was blown by the exquisiteness of the hot and sour prawn Tom Yum balanced with coconut milk and Tom Kha Gai, another popular Thai soup, which is a creamy and savoury soup made with coconut milk, chicken, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves is an understatement.

It is with this course that you appreciate why Thai food has captivated the taste buds of people all over the world.

At the heart of Thai cuisine is the concept of balance, with each dish striving to achieve perfect harmony between sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavours.

This balance is achieved through the use of fresh herbs and spices, such as lemongrass, galangal, and chilli peppers, which add depth and complexity to each dish.

To top it all up, Thai food is not just about the taste, but also the presentation. The colours and shapes of the dishes are so appealing to the eyes.

While I opted for the conservative lamb chops, the lady continued on her seafood odyssey sampling one of the most popular Thai dishes-Pad Thai, which was actually created in the 1930s as a way to promote nationalism in Thailand.

It is said that during World War II, the Thai government wanted to reduce rice consumption and promote noodles instead.

So, they created the recipe for Pad Thai using rice noodles, and it became a staple dish across Thailand. Quite a mouthful, at this point, you must agree and as I stacked up on my charm points, Chef Polsak proved his dexterity with dessert much like the intonation switch he made with every ‘enjoy’ accompanied by a bow that caught us off-guard each time.

Prawn Tom Yum, a meal prepared by Chef Polsak Intara-O-Sot. FILE PHOTO | POOL

To satiate our sweet teeth, banana fritters set on cashew nut dust with hints of cinnamon powder and Halo Halo, a popular Filipino dessert made with shaved ice, evaporated milk, various fruits and sweet beans, and topped with a wscoop of ice cream.

The name "halo-halo" literally means "mix-mix" and it refers to the way the dessert is mixed together before eating. While halo-halo is not a Thai dessert, Thailand has its own unique and delicious desserts, such as mango sticky rice, which is a sweet and creamy dessert made with glutinous rice, coconut milk, and ripe mango.

Also read: Trout Tree Restaurant: Where you eat in a tree whose fruit is fish

Should you be interested, Chef Polsak will be conducting cooking lessons. He is dead serious telling by his kitchen garden on site where he is growing pandan leaves, and lemon grass among other Thai herbs.

Oh, he asserts that Kenyan fruit is very flavourful and I couldn’t help but agree. For you to know but not necessarily remember is the fact that Thai people eat more rice per capita than any other country in the world.

You can then imagine my surprise when he told me that his favourite starch is ugali.

→ [email protected]