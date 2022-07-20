Food & Drinks Eat Thai food at Kenya's only certified restaurant

Lemon sorbet at Thai Chi restaurant at Sarova Stanley in Nairobi during the hosting of the Thai Food Week on July 19, 2022 in Nairobi. PHOTO | POOL

It is ultra-sweet, salty, and very spicy. I think Thai food is an exotic version of Chinese food with a punch of Indian food, which you must try. The Thai food experience is running up to Saturday and is a nice way to explore another culture in Nairobi.

The Tom Kha Ga coconut chicken soup is amazingly delicious with a creamy taste, a bit curdy, but also sweet. The chicken is tender, and the mushrooms are filling, garnished with cherry tomatoes and coriander. It felt like I was travelling the world with my taste buds.

The three-course meal was accompanied by red and white wine served at Sarova Stanley, which has just reopened its Thai Chi restaurant, the only one serving Thai food in Kenya.

“Thai Chi restaurant is the only certified restaurant by the Ministry of Thai and also certified by the Thai embassy in Kenya as the authentic and only oriental Thai food in Kenya,” said Caroline Wandetu of Sarova Stanley.

Thai food is served in very filling amounts. They had marinated corn with coconut oil and chili, Tom Kha Gai coconut chicken soup and mushrooms inside, garnished with cherry tomatoes and coriander, fried tilapia fillets in chili and garlic, chicken green curry, steamed rice chicken, and banana fritter with ice cream.

My favourite for the evening was the main course consisting boiled rice- with jasmine, served with fish with sauce and green chicken curry. The sweet corn fritters are soft and fluffy at the centre. The secret, I discovered is to dip it in the sauce.

Tom Kha Gai- coconut-flavored soup was also memorable. As a first-timer, it did not captivate my eyes, but I tasted it. Not bad at all.

If you are a lover of minty with a tinge of sweetness you will love the lemon sorbet, acting as a palate cleanser. There is something exciting about eating food that is hot, sour, salty, and sweet, all at once.

[email protected]