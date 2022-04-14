Food & Drinks Edu’s bar is mature... as expected from its name

By JACKSON BIKO

You can’t help but wonder about Edu. Who is Edu? What does Edu want? Where is Edu? Some boys grow up wanting to become policemen or truck drivers or generals in armies.

Did Edu always want to own a bar from when he was growing up? Where did Edu get this idea from? Was his dad a drinker? Or was he inspired by his uncle?

However, when you think about it, a name like Edu is so apt for a bar owner. Can you imagine a Daniel owning a bar? Or— God forbid — a Jeremiah? Edu is apt and appropriate. It’s approachable. It’s a name that has a chuckle. I bet Edu is also good at running a bar and good at taking stock and gauging the wind of business.

Edu’s bar opened in Lavington, off Mbaazi Avenue in Nairobi. There is a restaurant adjacent to the bar. The bar has open walls that open into a garden with more seating space in wooden booths against the wall.

When I visited it, there was a glitzy-themed birthday party ensuing. Inside polite patronage drunk and talked. Edu’s bar is mature. If it had a close cousin it would be cousins with Kengeles.

I liked it and you would too if you like to chill and laid back bars. If you like grown folk music [there was a female deejay on deck who was quite the looker].

Whiskies are not cheap, unfortunately as you would expect, but then again this is Lavington. The food was good, I had chicken skewers and fries.

Every time I saw someone walk around, looking around, I imagined him to be Edu. I suspect Edu is the kind of guy who doesn’t talk much and mostly drinks beer and drives an old Landrover. Or wants to. He probably likes road trips and loves maths. Edu if you are reading this, may your bar thrive.