Reminiscing childhood days at Imperial Hotel roof-top bar

Anybody who lived in Kisumu in the late 80s and 90s knows the prestige and standing of the Imperial Hotel. When you passed by it along Jomo Kenyatta Highway, as a child, you imagined royalty lived there. It seemed taller than it is, grander.
You never imagined you’d ever sleep in their bed until you found yourself in it as an adult. Of course, Sarova now took over its management, did a major renovation, and turned it into a modern hotel of the times with the retained touch of the past.
I recently stayed there on the fifth floor with a stunning view of the lake. Everything was either clean, tasteful, or white. [Food is truly delectable] I sat on the bed looking out through the window at the rooftops of Kisumu at night, feeling like a child again.