Food & Drinks Lawyer brings West Africa cuisine to Nairobi

Nigerian Suya Steak. PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Hephzibah Osinubi, a Nigerian living in Nairobi has brought the heat and flavour of other sumptuous foods into Kenya through dishes prepared in her Hephie’s Cloud Kitchen.

It centred on Nigerian food but has grown over time to cater to customers who want a taste of Ghanaian and Senegalese cuisine.

The kitchen operates on a static menu delivering food for orders, or events such as parties, house-warming, bridal showers, and birthdays.

For many Kenyans, jollof rice and fufu is all they know about Nigerian food.

The international lawyer with a Master’s degree started the business in 2020 after moving to Nairobi in 2019.

“I moved to Kenya for love,” says the entrepreneur who has since stopped practising law.

“When I settled here, I discovered that there was a gap in understanding and availability of Western food. I wanted to fill this and synergise our culture through food which is one of the things I am good at,” she says.

Hephie’s Kitchen started in her family home in Nairobi during the pandemic, capitalising on a period when restaurants had closed.

Guests enjoy a monthly social event that serves Western Cuisine. PHOTO | POOL

Part of the kitchen’s special menu includes gizdodo— Nigerian delicacy of peppered gizzards and plantains, kilishi —spicy Nigerian beef jerky, kelewele - Ghanian spicy fried ripe plantains, and waakye— a Ghanaian dish of cooked rice and beans.

Fish dishes include grilled whole catfish and poisson yassa — a seasoned fish smothered in lemon, garlic and mustard sauce, both from Senegal, yams, pepper and peanut soups, and fufu.

It also has a Moroccan zaalouk vegan plater and Injera platter from Ethiopia, wraps, local meals, and salads.

“The idea behind the kitchen is to educate people on the Western and African cuisine as a whole. While we have popular foods, we have foods that we want customers to become familiar with,” she says.

A majority of her customers order jollof and the Ghanaian kelewele.

“For a while, most were having jollof and when they get comfortable they start to try other things on the menu.”

“But jollof is one of the ‘club banger’ in the kitchen,” she adds.

Fresh ingredients like peppers and vegetables are bought from local farmers, however specific spices are sourced from countries of origin like the crayfish from Nigeria to maintain the taste.

Mrs Osinubi also holds a food event every last Saturday of every month, adding in music and culture.

She has since moved to an industrial kitchen in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

From there, she makes food for 40 to 60 or hundreds for buffets, and lunch for office workers.

“When I started cooking from home, I was able to meet the demand of people who wanted quality food on quick delivery. But in between, a lot has changed. I am not the only one in the kitchen anymore. I am in quality control, training, customer service and handling the business part, but we feel good about the growth,” she says.

The cloud kitchen runs with a team of 18 staff including three chefs, prep chefs, her as the executive chef, and customer service staff.

“I let everyone do what they are good at and learn from the other,” she says, adding that African food has so much in common with the difference being some cooking procedures.

“Look at Ghanaian jollof which is harder, Nigerian jollof which changes taste with tomato paste, and Kenyans pilau that is caramelised, they are almost like cousins,” she says.

Her favourite Kenyan dishes is chapati, fried cabbage and nyama choma.