Food & Drinks Moët Hennessy CEO on selling luxury in Kenya

Philippe Schaus, CEO, Moët Hennessy during the interview at the Villa Rosa Kempinski on June 4, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

More by this Author Summary Drinks maker Moët Hennessy sees Kenya as a “very important market to penetrate".

He predicts a good future in the Kenyan market, as more consumers become sophisticated drinkers, hence trading up and spending more on higher-quality alcohol.

Philippe Schaus, the CEO of Moët Hennessy, a unit part of Paris-based Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) spoke to BDLife at Villa Rosa Kempinski on Friday last week. He talks of remote working and why CEOs must travel to physically meet employees.

“As a CEO, it’s very important to be in touch with the markets,” he told BDLife while on tour in Kenya.

“Back in Paris, I make decisions, and I cannot do that unless I spend a reasonable amount of time in different markets to gain knowledge and intuition on what is right and what is not.”

He predicts a good future in the Kenyan market, as more consumers become sophisticated drinkers, hence trading up and spending more on higher-quality alcohol. Mr Schaus joined LVMH five years ago and has been in the luxury industry for 18 years.

I am excited about the African luxury market. Because Africa, including Kenya, has been developing. There has been a growing sophistication of the upper-middle class. And with sophistication comes a desire for good things in life, luxury, which is products crafted with utmost perfection, by a company that has been doing it for many years.

When I compare Kenya with other African countries. I find it competitive in many ways. It serves as a hub in the region, therefore it’s a very important market for us to penetrate, to get into contact with the consumers because what they are going to do will influence other Africans. Kenyans’ sophistication, infrastructure and shopping opportunities are improving. There are better restaurants and bars, therefore growth for wines and spirits.

I also like to think that as people become more sophisticated, they tend to consume less alcohol but better alcohol. So, they go more for the quality than for the quantity. This favours Moët Hennessy because our drinks are limited in quantity. For example, we cannot produce as much as we want because champagne is made with the best grapes selected from specific parcels of land in the region of Champagne. By design, our champagne therefore is limited.

I have been in the luxury industry since 2003 and I have learnt...

That at the heart of every successful luxury brand, there has to be a fantastic product; be it a bag made using the best leather and the best craftsmanship, or be it wines or spirits done with the best grapes in the best winery, with the greatest care. There is no luxury without an exceptional product.

I have also learnt that a luxury product needs to evolve. So, one has to constantly look for balance between tradition and craftsmanship.

In 100 years, I envision the company to be...

Moët Hennessy has a very long-term perspective. Today, as we speak, we are putting spirits in cellar casks that will be consumed in many years to come.

We have a different relationship with time. For instance, Dom Pérignon has to be in the cellar for 10 years at the minimum for us to bring it out and sell it. So, I already know today how many Dom Pérignons I will sell in the next 10 years, because I will only sell the bottles which I already have in the cellar. We cannot produce one more bottle than what we have.

As a CEO in a leading company like Moët Hennessy, your mission is to make sure that future generations can continue to do what past generations were doing.

In 50 or 100 years, no one will remember who the CEO of Moët Hennessy was in 2021. But they will still be running a wonderful company and enjoying wonderful products. There will be consumers enjoying a product that’s in the cellar now, and that’s our objective.

Yes, I’m aware there is competition, brands are emerging every other day. Of course whatever somebody puts in his glass is competing with something else he could have put in his glass. So, competition is there but our strength is that we are wonderful wine and cognac makers.

Last year was tough for everybody. With Covid-19, came lockdowns and the closure of bars, restaurants and nightlife. In the first phase, alcohol sales dropped considerably. In the second phase, there was a bit of progressive reopening.

But also, people started to consume more at home and so the sales for home consumption rose, part of that through traditional shops. And a new thing for our category of wines and spirits is e-commerce. It became significant. That was a surprise to all of us because, in all frankness, we had always seen the category of wines and spirits somehow not participating in the evolution of e-commerce.

This year is very good. We are making up for what we lost last year. We are more than back to our 2019 levels.

The Covid-19 pandemic taught me many things as a CEO. One of them is that a lot can be done through remote working. We had no option but to get used to Zoom, Teams and other platforms to work.

The second lesson was that after some time, we started to realise what we were missing; seeing people physically, visiting different markets, going to see our products in action. That meant that we increasingly had situations where there was a loss in translation between strategy and execution. Now that we have started travelling again, we are very happy.

There are many things that we can do through remote working than we imagined but I do not believe that you can run a company, or be in a business without meeting people physically. I think it is fundamental that you travel and meet people.

On my favourite drink...

It’s hard for me to tell you what my favourite drink is. Because there is no one drink. There are different moments in the day where there are different things one fancies.

My favourite indulgence...

I would surprise you. I love to hike. The biggest luxury I can get is to hike a mountain for five, six, or seven hours, in quietness. Looking at the forest, trees, sometimes animals. I cannot do it as often as I wish, therefore it’s my biggest luxury.

My daughter, who is here, promised me a hike. That will be the most luxurious part of this trip.

Speaking of nature, Hennessy is on a mission to plant trees. It has committed to 50,000 hectares of replanting of trees all over the world. There’s a small part of these, 400 hectares, which is going to be planted on Mt Kenya in association with Trees for Kenya, a not-for-profit organisation.