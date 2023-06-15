Food & Drinks Nabo Bistro delivers gastronomic rapture

By JACKSON BIKO

You don’t have to know much about food to know when you are experiencing some sort of gastronomic rapture. Great food is great food.

The tongue just knows. I was sure of this at Nabo recently when I went for dinner. Cold but beautiful night, the sky empty of the moon.

Because I’m boring and I pride myself to be some sort of a burger aficionado, I had a Greeky burger, which is a beautiful 200g of lamb patty on a magic carpet.

She (for what psycho eats dinner alone?) had salmon. I heard her order it with polite but complicated instructions that I didn’t understand, however, I did catch a familiar word; crispy.

We had a starter; chicken wings and a bottle of red wine as we waited for the food which, when it came, was truly sumptuous.

There are two places to sit at Nabo; at the bar area or - if you are more formal - at the lower fine dining restaurant which has a rustic personality.

The lower area is great if you want to have a more intimate dinner where you talk in your romantic hushed tone and read the label on your wine bottle like you are studying quantum physics.

Yeah, we sat at the bar area.

It’s amazing that you can drive past a place often and not imagine that something small but vital is happening therein.

Because you see the sign as you drive down Ole Nguruone Road, Lavington but you never think to check it out. If you ever do, it’s on some form of a cul-de-sac.

It seems like the kind of place that used to be a forestry area but then someone did some amazing landscaping work, respectfully building around trees and tiptoeing with their architecture in order not to disturb nature.

Then there is the soul of the placer, Joy Maina, the proprietor and head chef who also happens to be Swiss-trained and with some experience working in a Michelin Star kitchen.

Joy’s passion for food, for Nabo, is as tall as her ambition.

