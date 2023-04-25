Food & Drinks Soul food, sunsets at Ranch House Bistro

Ranch House Bistro in the Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By Thorn Mulli

A Cape buffalo's bust sits atop a smoking brick chimney. You cannot help but admire this tempestuous wild cow whose reputation has earned it a spot on exclusive Africa's Big Five list.

Only lions, humans with guns and a death wish, dare go toe to toe with this regal one-tonne beast.

Bold with unnerving nicknames like "Black Death" and "Widowmaker", this fiercely protective family bovine proudly canters across Savannah country crowned with a shield aptly called BOSS.

But on this day, my friend seemed not to notice their family totem. Not even the horny emboss draping the finely bound leather menu that takes after their family's crest aroused conversation.

Thankfully, the food spread and Ranch House Bistro’s lush lawns lifted the vein.

Ravenous from the journey, we opted out of the starters and insatiably devoured the grilled lamb chops and clay oven-prepped prosciutto e funghi pizza (topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, thin slices of prosciutto cotto, and mushrooms).

Pizza served at Oserengoni Sanctuary. FILE PHOTO | POOL

The lamb chops gifted by the Dorper flock introduced on the farm on February 2020, the first slaughter this month, is a must-try.

A steak was also enjoyed and as you question our appetite, note that everything checked out.

Evident fresh ingredients bore a harmonious feast complemented by the ambience presented by the grass (the groundsman/woman deserves accolades) and the lake beyond.

Dreamy relationship

While most of Moi South Lake Road on your 23-kilometre journey to the Bistro established in 2014 is paved, you will contend with manoeuvring through a dreamy albeit rough Kamere boulevard lined with jacaranda and the odd giraffe.

Take your time; take it in, I advise. In hindsight, for this writer, that drive was rather brooding as it reflected on the state of our dreamy relationship.

Carved in the skies literally, we chanced on a plane after fate placed us on adjacent seats. After what was the shortest flight ever, we have been friends since and have been known to bend time to the chagrin of most.

But I digress. Ranch House Bistro also offers game drive lunch combos hosted in the Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sitting on the nose of civilisation, this 18,000-acre sanctuary lives up to its puff as Kenya’s best-kept secret. According to Gilbert Ombeva, the tourism manager, the sanctuary formerly known as Oserian works to protect and breed endangered wildlife species with projects which also focus on restoring and protecting the natural habitat.

There is also a keen effort to ensure the prudent management of the human-wildlife conflict to allow both the preservation of wildlife and the thriving of human communities.

Choice accommodation

Visitors to the sanctuary established in 1995 from the vision of Hans and June Zwager have several choices of accommodation— a safari luxury lodge christened Chui, a quintessential ranch house that is Kiangazi or four cloistered units ideal for those seeking privacy.

Gilbert Ombeva of Oserengoni Sanctuary Tourism Manager. FILE PHOTO | POOL

I have had the honour of staying at Kiangazi whose utilitarian yet enchanting architecture is a soulful alternative to the monotonously moulded hotels lining Lake Naivasha.

I can still echo in my mind the drive up to the circle driveway lined with pea gravel, walking through the courtyard into the lounge; and coming out to the vine-covered, shaded veranda held up by nine cream-white pillars; and onto the scissor-trim lawns and horizon pool.

Cream-white is also the choice colour for the walling built to last forever thanks to hand-dressed masonry completed by timber trusses and clay.

All that handiwork is complemented by panoramic views across the Great Rift Valley and the shimmering waters of Lake Oloidien.

I was educated that still and serene Lake Oloiden is a volcanic crater lake that together with its near neighbour Lake Naivasha makes for the highest lakes along the floor of the Rift Valley.

Actually, Oloiden was formerly part of Lake Naivasha but it is now separated from its southwest shore by a stretch of about 200 metres of elevated land. Interestingly, while Lake Naivasha is a freshwater lake, Lake Oloiden harbours alkaline waters attributed to an underground inlet which contains volcanic ashes explaining its name which means “Salty” in the Maa language.

Its pH is 9.8 basic and is one of the reasons it draws small but impressive flocks of the lesser and the greater flamingos.

Apart from the flamingos, the lake which is about five square kilometres is a breeding ground for the common and white-necked cormorants and is home to approximately a few hippo pods.

Leaving the rooms scented by roses, our guide Martin, who had been at the sanctuary since its inception, was impressed with his tours that offered a sharp wild contrast.

On the large wilderness of acacia-dominated woodland and vast grasslands, broken by a few rugged hills over 45 different mammals bloom.

Apart from the score or so leopards, I was more than happy to scour the sanctuary in search of ‘George’ the resident lion I am told is no more. My friend sure would be looking out for the buffalo.

Soul food

Forlornly though, my friend might be going away soon and we are uncertain if we will ever see each other again.

There is no more sincerer love than the love for food so it was somewhat fitting to share this cherished moment over soul food and an unmatched sunset.

Rice and ribs in the Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary.FILE PHOTO | POOL

While we wait on what lady fate has in store, we work through the pain and hold onto hope that we will one day stare at the stars lying carefree on shukas on Ranch House Bistro's immaculate lawns during the must-attend movie nights held on Saturdays.

Maybe this time we will try out the dessert offerings on the deck under construction. Should this day come, I bet you will notice the buffalo bust sitting atop the smoking red chimney.

