Whisky now choice drink for toasting

As the popularity of whisky continues to grow, so does the trend of toasting with this classic spirit. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By Mercy Simiyu

As the popularity of whisky continues to grow, so does the trend of toasting with this classic spirit. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, whisky is quickly becoming the go-to drink for toasting in style.

The art of toasting with whisky is not a new concept, but it is one that is experiencing a revival. While champagne has traditionally been the drink of choice for celebrations and toasts, whisky is quickly gaining ground as a sophisticated and timeless alternative.

Sharon Mwangi, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Luxury portfolio brand ambassador says with a wide range of flavours and styles, there is a whisky for every palate and occasion.

From smooth and mellow blends to bold and spicy single malts, whisky offers a depth and complexity of flavour that is unmatched by other spirits.

“Champagne has been the go-to liquid for toasts however, consumer tastes and preferences are evolving especially in Kenya where whisky is gaining prominence and causing a seismic shift in toasting occasions. Additionally, whisky is now more accessible with a wide variety of options available for consumers to choose from,” says Ms Mwangi.

Behind the rise of whisky toasts is the cultural significance of the drink whose rich history is steeped in tradition and ceremony.

“We are now noting a shift from a dictated view to a constructed one where consumers are more involved and interact with luxury, creating a mixture of global and local flavour sophistication. Toasting with whisky has a certain level of sophistication and class associated with it. Unlike other spirits, it is a refined and sophisticated drink that is often enjoyed by those who appreciate the finer things in life,” notes Ms Mwangi.

Sharon Mwangi, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Luxury portfolio brand ambassador. FILE PHOTO | POOL

Whether you're toasting with a glass of fine Scotch or a smooth American bourbon, the trend of toasting with whisky, according to Kelvin Thairu, the head bartender at Trademark Hotel, is one that is here to stay.

“Whisky gives people a certain perspective and class,” says Mr Thairu adding, “When toasting with whisky you are not drinking to get drunk. It is to be in a celebratory mood and be able to socialise with other people,” He added.

However, toasting with whisky, according to the two, is a symbol of luxury and the trend shows that many people are looking and moving in that direction.

“The toasting is like appreciating the time the whisky has stayed in a barrel. You cannot age whisky for 12 years to come and mix it with coke,” says Mr Thairu.

Mixologist Kelvin Thairu poses for a picture at the Harvest Restaurant located at Trademark Hotel pictured on April 6, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

Ms Mwangi says the trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with more and more people looking for new ways to enjoy their favourite spirit.

Brewers have taken notice and are now offering a wider variety of whisky blends and flavours to cater to this growing trend.

Whisky, once considered a stiff drink only to be sipped neat, is now finding a new way to be enjoyed - by toasting.

The trend is catching on among connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, and it's not hard to see why.

“In a nutshell, toasting with whisky is not a new trend. The only difference is that it’s done in a subtler way,” says Ms Mwangi.

Will this trend continue into the future or is it just a passing fad?

“Rituals remain a key part of celebration and toasting with whisky has existed for a while now, the traditional Scottish Gaelic toast when raising a glass to say ‘cheers’ with a dram is still very much in culture and as it picks up across the world gaining a space in popular culture my guess is that this trend is definitely here to stay,” observes Ms Mwangi.

However, toasting with whisky is also becoming more popular among millennials looking for unique and authentic experiences.

Whisky has a deep cultural history and is often associated with masculinity, making it an attractive choice for younger generations looking to explore their heritage and cultural roots

“Whisky has previously been considered a man’s drink. However, we are seeing this shift as more women are embracing it as their drink of choice, supported by the existence of whisky groups such as the Women Who Whiskey movement. Thus, consumers, both male and female, aged 25 and above are seeking authentic celebration experiences that enrich their special occasions,” says Ms Mwangi.

Mr Thairu advises that when you want to incorporate whisky for the first time, you should make sure you understand your guest.

“Know what they prefer, do a lot of research so that you can give people options, I myself will recommend Talisker, Glenfiddich, and Singleton,” he says.

