Life & Work Forget retirement – become a volunteer instead and create a new family

Eunice Ngure a teacher at Kiboko Primary and Junior School in Thika during the interview on September 26, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By MICHAEL OCHIENG'

Eunice Ngure, 62, could not fully retire as many retirees do. A teacher, she has found use of her skills in old age at Kiboko Junior Primary School, a public day school in Thika.

For the past nine months, without pay, Ms Ngure has been teaching English and also doubles as the guidance and counselling teacher while a majority of her peers either opt for vacation or retirement in the village.

“Many retirees become lonely, others get mentally sick but with voluntary service, you make new friends. Every day, you have somewhere to go,” she says.

She says seeing children in class makes her smile. She listens to their stories and questions and guides them through the lessons and activities, with enthusiasm and encouragement. She praises their efforts and achievements, with pride and affection.

She is more than a teacher; she is their friend and mentor.

“The school needed teachers. I had the skills, so why not give back to society? The children now love English and I’ve seen a change in the performance since I started teaching them. I encourage them to speak English, and I have seen them gain confidence,” she says.

Ms Ngure also helps the teachers understand the new curriculum.

“I have done curriculum development since 1999 in partnership with the Teacher Service Commission and the Ministry of Education. I have CBC [competency-based curriculum] teaching skills, so I train the teachers so that they can have a better understanding of the curriculum and deliver it to the learners adequately,” she says.

Ms Ngure, who is pursuing PhD in English Linguistics at Moi University, says she has taught English and Literature for close to 40 years.

She has a Bachelor's degree in Education, a post-graduate diploma in Education, and a Master’s degree in English and Linguistics.

She is also an author of life skills books and several secondary school textbooks.

“Retiring didn’t mean that the skills I have were also terminated on retirement. I wouldn’t let this wealth of experience go to waste. Volunteering is a way of creating a new family to help cope with the loneliness and isolation that many retired teachers face,” she says.

Supporting learners

As a guidance and counselling teacher, Ms Ngure mentors the children who mostly come from the neighbouring slums and at lunchtime, she also serves them food.

“I learned that if you can provide basic needs to learners from informal settlements, their performance improves. I give them uniforms, sanitary towels and underwear so that the girls don’t miss school,” she says.

She says this new job gives her joy in her semi-retirement life.

However, the only big challenge she encountered at first was using age-appropriate vocabulary. As a teacher who taught in universities and secondary schools, she had to tone down her vocabulary to suit the Grade 7 pupils.

“I was a secondary school teacher and I also taught at the university. Bringing my language down to two feet level was the major challenge at first,” she says.

→ [email protected]