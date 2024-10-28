Cinematic symphony of orchids

This past weekend, orchid enthusiasts and curious visitors gathered at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre for the much-anticipated Annual Orchid Show.

Organised by the Kenya Orchid Society, this event is a beloved tradition, bringing together passionate growers and onlookers to celebrate the beauty and diversity of these exotic plants.

This year’s theme, Orchids in Cinema, inspired exhibitors to create movie-themed displays, each creatively merging orchids with the magic of film.

From Ratatouille to The Lion King, exhibitors showcased orchids that brought famous movie moments to life. For the attendees, this was not just a display of blooms but a journey through cinema’s vivid worlds, where flowers took center stage alongside beloved characters.

Arjun Wadhwa: Young orchid enthusiast with a growing collection

At just 27, Arjun Wadhwa stands out as one of the youngest members daring enough to grow Kenya’s national flower. A member of the Kenya Orchid Society since he was 12, Arjun recalls his first meeting with fondness.

“My dad was a member and one Sunday, he invited me along,” Arjun says. “I didn’t want to go, but once I attended, I was hooked.”

Starting with a handful of orchids gifted by society members, Arjun’s collection has now blossomed to over 600 plants, primarily Vanda, Oncidium, and Cattleya orchids. His approach is hands-on, experimenting with new and challenging varieties. “I enjoy trying new varieties, especially challenging ones,” he shares.

Arjun Wadhwa

In his shade house—a simple metal structure with netting—Arjun has created microclimates to accommodate his orchids’ diverse needs, from multiple daily mistings to precise light adjustments.

His exhibit at the show, inspired by Ratatouille, reflects his love for both cinema and horticulture, blending orchids and culinary touches to capture the charm of Paris.

“Orchids bring me peace,” he says. “Every day, there’s something new to learn, and I hope to keep growing them just for the joy of it.”

Ann Eriksson: Finding therapy in orchids

Inspired by The Lion King, Ann Eriksson’s exhibit paid homage to Simba, Nala, and Rafiki—characters that captured her heart decades ago.

“I’ve watched The Lion King countless times, and with the 30th anniversary this year, it felt like a perfect tribute,” says Ann, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) CEO.

Ann’s journey with orchids began a decade ago, and since then, her collection has flourished. “Orchids are like an addiction to me,” she says with a laugh. For her, nurturing each bloom is deeply fulfilling and therapeutic.

“The act of potting, cleaning, and caring for orchids helps me unwind,” she explains. “After a hectic career, this has become my therapy.”

Among her few hundred orchids are exotic and indigenous varieties, with favorites like the Acineta Superba and the vibrant Phalaenopsis Schilleriana.

A meticulous caretaker, she grows her collection in a shade house with a misting system that caters to each plant’s unique watering needs.

Ann Erikson

Her advice to beginners? Start small, be patient, and avoid overwatering. “Most orchids don’t want to sit in water. It’s better to underwater than to overwater,” she says.

Anand Savani: Cultivating orchids for conservation

For Anand Savani, chairperson of the Kenya Orchid Society, orchids are more than a hobby—they’re a lifelong passion and a commitment to conservation.

His journey began in the Far East, where he was captivated by orchids in hotel lobbies. “They were everywhere, and I fell in love with them,” Anand recalls.

However, growing orchids in Kenya posed challenges initially. “I kept killing them,” he admits with a laugh.

His persistence paid off after he joined the Kenya Orchid Society and enrolled in its beginner courses.

Today, Anand’s collection features a diverse range of orchids, including Cattleyas, Oncidiums, Dendrobiums, and his long-standing favourite, the Dendrobium Fesiflorum, which has reliably bloomed for 20 years.

Anand says that Kenya’s unique climate allows growers to cultivate a wide range of orchids. “Kenya has one of the most favourable climates in the world,” Savani notes.

Anand Savani

“You can grow nearly any tropical orchid here. Mombasa’s heat supports warm-growing species, while Nairobi’s cooler nights and warm days suit others.” However, not every variety thrives. European orchids that require winter rest remain a challenge in Kenya’s tropical environment.

Building his collection has been a slow process. In addition to acquiring orchids from nurseries, Anand exchanges plants with fellow enthusiasts. "We swap pieces of our plants to help each other grow collections. That’s how I’ve built mine over the years," he explains.

Anand says that the main challenge with orchids is the cost. At the show, orchids cost between Sh3,000 and Sh7,000 because of the phytosanitary regulations put on the importation of orchids.

In addition to building his collection, Anand advocates for sustainable orchid cultivation, opposing wild collection.

"We only promote lab-grown orchids sourced from Asia and the Netherlands,” he says.

The Annual Orchid Show is part of this mission, raising awareness about Kenya’s native orchids and inspiring sustainable growing practices among enthusiasts.

Rajul Patel: Honoring family through Orchids

Rajul Patel’s orchid journey began under difficut circumstances. “I got into orchids after my mother passed away,” she says.

“She left her orchid collection to me, and trying to keep them alive got me hooked.” Rajul’s dedication has turned into both a passion and a way to honour her mother’s legacy. She’s been growing orchids now for 18 years.

She is meticulous, keeping a database for each plant in her collection. “This record tracks their health, repotting schedules, and blooming cycles, helping me maintain ideal conditions for every orchid. It’s about knowing each plant’s needs,” she explains.

Her collection, housed in greenhouses and outdoors, includes various genera like Dendrobium, Phalaenopsis, and Catlleya, along with rare native orchids from Kenya.

Rajul Patel

In addition to cultivating exotic species, Rajul champions Kenya’s indigenous orchids, often overlooked due to their more subtle blooms.

“They’re beautiful in their way and much easier to grow here,” she notes. Many native orchids thrive outdoors in Kenya’s natural climate, a benefit Rajul hopes more people will appreciate.

When advising beginners, Rajul stresses that orchids are not as difficult as they seem. “As a new grower, the first question you need to ask yourself is ‘where do I want to place my orchids? If it is indoors or outdoors choose varieties that are suited to those conditions. Orchids flourish when they have the right environment,” she says. “Once you provide that, they’re quite hardy.”