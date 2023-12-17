Wellness & Fitness ACL treatment: Managing knee injuries in sports

ACL is one of the main stabilising structures in the knee and plays an important role in controlling the movement of the knee. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DR MORDI ATINGA

If you are an athlete engaged in sports that require sudden stops or changes in direction, you need to be wary of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries. Here is what you need to know about this injury in general particularly looking at the treatment options.

The knee joint is a complex structure of bones, ligaments, tendons and other tissues that work together. The ACL is one of the main stabilising structures in the knee and plays an important role in controlling the movement of the knee. It is particularly important in stopping the lower leg from moving too far forward or the knee from moving side to side during activity.

This control is particularly important in athletes who are involved in sports which involve rapid change in direction. For example, football, netball, and rugby among others. These ACL injuries tend to be high-profile events in professional sports participants particularly in football which we love to watch.

Some famous athletes who’ve been victims of these injuries include Michael Owen, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tiger Woods and more recently, Alexander Oxlade Chamberlain, all of whom have managed to return to a very high level.

How the injury presents

Most ACL injuries occur without any external contact. ACL tears are usually observed when one is moving and rapidly turns or changes direction with the foot planted on the ground.

This twists the knee which is supporting the body weight at the time. Most athletes describe feeling a ‘pop’ in the knee and are then unable to continue playing. Your knee may swell, feel unstable and become too painful to bear weight.

Diagnosing ACL injuries

When it comes to ACL injuries, clinical examination, much as it is always important, is almost impossible due to the amount of pain and swelling. For this reason, an MRI scan is obtained early to assess the extent of the injury.

In athletes who don’t realise the severity of the injury, they describe the knee as feeling unstable and ‘giving way’ when they return to sport.

Subsequent management of an ACL injury is largely dependent on sporting ambition, particularly if it involves sports that require rapid change in direction.

Treatment options

With the vast majority of people in high-demand sports, surgical reconstruction of the ACL is recommended. The timing of the surgery is another important factor.

The main concern with early surgery (first 3 weeks) is the risk of extreme stiffness due to scar tissue which may form. For this reason, the vast majority of surgeons recommend waiting a few weeks until the swelling has settled down and movement returns.

Whilst waiting, physiotherapy is recommended and aims at strengthening the muscles and restoring movement. Normally at 2 – 3 months, the surgery is then performed with a much lower risk of getting stiff.

Professional well paid athletes may choose early surgery as they have dedicated medical teams. This set-up along with intense physiotherapy allows them to avoid some of the complications of early surgery.

The recovery is long and requires commitment and specialist physiotherapy. The average time to return to sports is 9 – 12 months after surgery. Earlier return to twisting sports runs the risk of having a re-injury which is frustrating.

Despite the significance of this injury advances in surgical management and rehabilitation have meant good results are observed most of the time and return to sport is the norm in the committed athlete.

How to protect yourself from ACL injury?

As always prevention of the injury should be our collective goal (athlete, coach, surgeons and therapists). A good pre-season with targeted muscle strengthening and balance exercises followed by regular warm-up and warm-down has been shown to be beneficial in avoiding these injuries.

Dr Atinga is a consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.



