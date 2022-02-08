Health & Fitness Benefits of running

Former Tokyo Marathon Champion Helah Kiprop during evening run in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By ROBERT WASHE

Running is a great form of exercise, with many proven benefits on physical and mental health. You need minimal equipment to start running and time is flexible, which makes it a great way to exercise in our modern lives

Benefits of running

- Decrease your risk of heart disease,

- Cuts your risk of type 2 diabetes,

- Help control blood pressure,

- Strengthen your bones,

- Strengthen your muscles,

- Increase your stamina,

- Improve your mood,

- Decrease symptoms of depression and reduce risk of certain cancers (breast and colon) and the risk of dementia

Effects of running

Runners knee (patellofemoral pain syndrome): Pain behind the kneecap caused by uneven distribution of force on the joint surface. This is usually associated with biomechanical factors within your running technique, caused by weakness in your quadriceps, gluteals or foot/calf muscles.

Achilles tendinopathy (tendonitis): Pain and thickening of the tendon at the back of the heel. This can be caused by poor running technique, increasing running distance or intensity too soon or wearing the wrong shoes.

Iliotibial band syndrome: Pain on the outside of the knee, caused by irritation of a small fat pad that sits between the iliotibial band (ITB) and the femur (thigh bone). Usually associated with poor strength around the gluteal and hip muscles that place excessive strain on the ITB.

Plantar fasciitis: Pain in the sole of the foot, usually at the heel, caused by irritation of the fascia (connective tissue) where it attaches onto the calcaneus bone (the bone under your heel). Usually associated with poor running technique, wearing incorrect footwear or increasing distance or pace too soon.

Stress fractures: A weakening of one or more bones in the leg that causes pain and swelling. Can be associated with increasing distance or pace too soon, inadequate footwear, running technique errors or poor nutrition.

What can I do after running?

- Hydrate

- Stay warm

- Eat to recover energy and rebuilds cells

- Ice/cold bath

- Physiotherapy

How can you prevent running injuries?

Prevention is always better than a cure, and most running injuries are preventable.

Strength and conditioning: Including resistance training twice per week has been shown in many studies to have a large effect on reducing risk of injury. It should include all major muscle groups that are important to running, such as the calves, shins, quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteals and trunk muscles.

Address incorrect biomechanics: Have your running technique assessed by an expert and address any faults that may be placing excessive strain on certain body parts. This works best when addressed together with a strength and conditioning programme to ensure that your muscles have the strength and endurance to sustain the improved technique.

Nutritional and lifestyle factors: Some injuries can be associated with poor nutrition, such as not eating enough to recover adequately from training or not eating enough of the key nutrients such as iron and calcium. Talk to a registered dietitian to assess your diet more carefully and discuss your individual needs.

Good quality footwear: Every runner has individual needs when it comes to shoes, as no two runners will have the same biomechanics or the same shaped feet.

It is important to wear a shoe that is comfortable, allows your foot to move in the correct way and is appropriate for the type of surface you do most of your running. When buying, try on multiple pairs to get an idea of what feels comfortable and natural for your feet.