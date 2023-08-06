Wellness & Fitness Can menses trigger mental illness?

By FRANK NJENGA

My 23-year-old daughter was becoming an emotional mess a few days ago before her menses. A while ago she attempted suicide impulsively and I am confused as to what to do for her.

Menstrual health is, at last, receiving the attention it deserves as more and more people in authority get involved in the promotion of activities to empower women and girls to claim their rightful place in society.

Your question touches on the same subject but your emphasis is on the psychological aspects of the menstrual cycle, a subject that has over the years raised much controversy in both lay and professional circles.

Some argue against such characterisation of what they view as a normal part of the biology of a woman and object to the medicalisation of the cycle.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual that classifies mental disorders has in its fifth edition included the condition and defined the symptoms of the condition now known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

By definition, at least five symptoms must be present in the final week of the menstrual cycle, must start to improve within a few days of the onset of menses, and must become absent post-menses week.

This very strict definition is clinical and must be adhered to by any clinician who purports to make this diagnosis.

This adherence to a clear definition is important if one is to deal with the condition in a way that gives fairness and dignity to the five-10 percent of the women in the reproductive phase who monthly go through their cycles enduring in too many cases, the shame and pain of being women.

A few years ago, we saw a lawyer who was about to lose her job at a bank because of the mood changes she went through at the end of every cycle.

She was brought to our attention by her parents after a serious suicide attempt, following a breakup with a boyfriend.

On the night of the admission her menses started and the following day she was a different person from the one we had admitted.

It was her boyfriend who gave the clue to the final diagnosis. He described to the nursing staff that every few weeks there was a major breakup with his girlfriend always followed by her apologising for the behaviour that sometimes led her to what the young man called hysterical behaviour sometimes including panic attacks from nowhere.

During these times she ate large amounts of junk food, could hardly get out of bed and felt generally overwhelmed by life.

She seemed to hate him, not allowing him to touch her saying her body and her breasts in particular were painful and she felt bloated.

After this time of extreme behaviour change, she was, for the rest of the month the most loving and lovable girl he had met.

She woke up early, exercised regularly, was careful with what she ate and was very sensitive to the needs of others.

She was popular at work and with her friends — their relationship was most promising until the next episode shocked the system at home and work.

Later in therapy and with further input from two of her girlfriends as well as her sister and mother, the diagnosis was not in doubt and she was put on a treatment program that included, improving her self-esteem which had been shattered by the embarrassment of her drinking and attempts at suicide.

Her response was dramatic. She is now back on track for the promotion she nearly lost, her relationships at work and with her friends are stable and more predictable and she and her boyfriend understand the condition well and can laugh about how ignorance nearly robbed them of their happiness.

They recall the episodes where she showed unreasonable levels of fear of rejection that could not be consoled by words of love offered and rejected as superficial and untrue.

Indeed, the attempt to end her life was on account of feeling depressed, alone and desperate, feeling hopeless and extremely anxious and unable to sleep.

If the forgoing story is in any way like that of your daughter, then you know that the condition has a name and a treatment that is recommended for it.

It is, however, important for all concerned including men, employers and all those who have contact with women and girls who menstruate to understand that not only is the condition real, but it also affects many as we have seen.

The expression “Why is it only you among all the other women working who thinks she is special” is evidence of ignorance and in some cases reprehensible arrogance.

