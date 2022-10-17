Wellness & Fitness Cancer patients, survivors turn to zumba 'therapy'

Fitness enthusiast and zumba instructor Aarti Chandarana during the interview on October 14, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Cancer treatment is very draining and many patients would prefer to have a quiet recovery journey away from energy-sapping physical activities.

However, research shows that physical fitness helps reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.

Exercising, even if it is taking short walks, is beneficial as it helps in reducing chronic cancer fatigue, minimises anxiety and boosts moods, improves sleep as well as strengthens muscles, joints and bones.

This is in addition to helping manage some common symptoms of treatment-related side effects, such as nerve damage.

Regular exercises also reduce the risk of cancer recurrence for some types, and of developing other health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes. Research also shows that exercises to some extent improve how one responds to treatment.

Most cancer patients are gradually incorporating Zumba as part of their treatment journey.

Isaac Manyange, a fitness trainer and Zumba instructor says that exercise is therapeutic as it releases the feel-good hormone called endorphin which helps ease stress. Also, exercises help remove toxins through sweating as toxins go into the body during chemo and radiotherapy.

Mr Mayange has been training cancer patients at Faraja Cancer Support Centre in Nairobi’s Parklands. He says the exercises are not high-intensity and are programmed according to the treatment levels of an individual. This is because most of the patients are recovering, and with low energy levels.

“It is more of therapy through exercise but not to the levels of someone who is in full health,” says Mr Mayange.

“During the Zumba sessions, I tone down the moves so that they are doable for every person. I will give three options for doing every move to cater to all patients and survivors. And because Zumba is about dancing, the dance moves will not be vigorous,” he adds.

Aarti Chandarana, a licensed Zumba instructor who has also trained cancer patients at Faraja Centre, says that when one comes from chemotherapy they are physically and mentally tired and that is taken into account when designing an exercise programme.

“We ensure that we go at a pace where they are not overwhelmed but the exercise just gives their blood flow a little of a pump while also boosting their immunity as cancer cells are known to do poorly where there is enough flow of oxygen,” she says.

The trainer says the Zumba classes for cancer patients involve what is called Zumba gold which is a slow-paced class.

The dance moves, says the 41-year-old, help the body improve coordination as well as keep the heart healthy.

The music incorporated in the sessions helps divert the attention of the patients and survivors from frustrations and distress.

The choreography incorporates hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue, and mambo dance moves. Dancing also helps in burning calories.

“We break it down because the aim is movement and to get the heart pumping. The workout motivates them whenever they are feeling low as they go through a lot during chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” says Ms Chandarana.

“I pay close attention to each one of them to ensure they do not suffer exhaustion as they are still under some sort of treatment,” she adds.

Mr Mayange adds that sometimes it is difficult for the patients to stretch an arm overhead after surgery and so the fitness trainer must be alive in such circumstances.

There is also yoga, which entails stretching to boots create mental, physical, and spiritual wellness as well as breathing exercises.

The breathing exercises also act as stress-relievers helping, in the physical and mental health of a patient as well as aiding in removing toxins from the system.

He points out that the workout regimen helps the patients and survivors loosen up their muscles which are prone to stiffness, especially the upper body that is the neck, shoulders, and arms.

The trainer recommends that the patients start slowly with a regular walking routine, stretching, or some yoga before working their way up to more rigorous exercise that builds cardiovascular fitness.

The basic exercises help an individual maintain mobility while also getting them ready for more vigorous exercises once one feels ready to graduate to aerobic exercises such as jogging, cycling (stationary bikes are fine), swimming, or brisk walks.

These can help you burn calories, lose weight and build cardiovascular fitness.

“Unlike in normal exercises where someone can go hard, I always tell them there is no wrong or right move and you are not competing with anyone but your level,” he says.

Mr Mayange notes that the sessions go for an hour with time to rest in between and are done once a week as the therapies leave the patients drained and feeling weak.

