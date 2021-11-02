Health & Fitness Creating successful hospital brand value

By KEVIN WW ROMBOSIA

Mid this year, Howmuch.net excited the world by their visual depiction of the biggest global brand values measured in billions of US dollars. The companies in this chart included those from aerospace industries, automotive manufacturing, consumer goods packaging, technology, leisure, restaurants, telecommunications, technology, tobacco and alcohol production, beverages production, transportation, media and financial services.

Healthcare companies were loudly absent in this list; despite healthcare being one of the most utilized services, globally. This calls for examining how healthcare companies such as hospitals can create lasting brand values.

Customer brand equity relates to how customers’ attitudes towards a brand influence the success of a business. If customers recognize, understand and connect with a brand, the business’s performance goes up, provided their experiences with the brand are positive.

The brand equity model was developed in 1993 by Professor Kevin Lane Keller, a guru of marketing in his widely read book, “Strategic Brand Management”. It refers to the value premium that a company generates from a product or service with a recognizable name when compared to another equivalent product or service.

Companies can create brand equity for their products or services by making them memorable, easily recognizable, and superior in quality and reliability. According to Keller’s brand equity model, there are four steps that represent the fundamental questions that customers ask about a brand; often subconsciously.

These steps contain the building blocks that must be put in place to develop a successful business brand. These questions are identity (who are you?), meaning (what are you?), feelings evoked (what about you?) and relationships (what about you and me?).

In hospitals, successful brands can be created by answering these questions in a manner that not only seeks to satisfy their customers but to delight and create long-lasting relationships with them.