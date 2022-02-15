Health & Fitness Difference in adult, child mental health

By FRANK NJENGA

QUESTION: Is there a special therapy for safeguarding mental illness in children?

Before we can answer your question let us be sure that we are on the same page, with respect to what one means by the term mental health.

WHO’s definition of mental refers to adults and it says “state of well-being in, which the individual realises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community”.

As you can see from the definition, good mental health is more than the absence of disease, in that it requires one to among other things, contribute to the community in which he lives.

As you might be aware, mental health has in the last few years become most topical in Kenya. In June 2019, the President drew a red line and declared war on ignorance in mental health. He was without ambiguity and directed that his government deal with the challenge of mental health with haste.

That December a task force was formed, and its report was presented to the CS Health, the following July. The full report can be found at https://mental.health.go.ke/

If you do not have time to go through the whole report, I would urge you to look at chapter four which deals with the findings with respect to special populations, starting with children under the age of 10.

Briefly, the report confirms that children can and do develop mental illness, but the symptoms are not the same as those found in adults. Their symptoms are often vague and can be dramatic at times. Bedwetting in a child who had stopped could be a sign that all is not well, and she might be having an anxiety or depressive illness.

Sleep problems can also be a manifestation of a similar condition, while some children become so anxious that they are unable to go to school. The fact that their vocabulary is rather limited makes it more difficult for them to communicate their needs to adults.

This ends up frustrating both the child and the parent or teacher both of whom feel hopeless in the face of problems they do not understand. An irritable child who is crying all the time can be a handful for a tired mother.

In a study published a few years ago, we compared children from Nairobi with those from Cape Town with respect to the condition, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Both cities had children with high exposure to violence which led to high levels of anxiety.

Over 80 per cent of the subjects reported exposure to severe trauma, either as victims or witnesses. Kenyans had higher levels of exposure, and sadly violence at home was significant.

Sexual assault also featured in our study. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorders are also common as are challenges of mood regulation.

The taskforce further touched on the mental health of adolescence, those aged from 12 to 18, a group known to be difficult even in the absence of a mental disorder. It is estimated that 10 to 20 per cent of adolescents globally experience a mental health condition, most of which go unrecognised.

It is significant that by the age of leaving primary school (14 years) at least 50 per cent of mental health conditions that one might develop, have made themselves evident. This number rises to 75 per cent by the time one leaves university at 23/24. That is why your question is so important and timely.

One of the many recommendations of the task force is that reading materials should be developed and given to Kenyans, as a method of educating them on the very things that you now seek clarity.

Parents and teachers must be given the tools needed to recognise those children who might benefit from mental health services.

Counselling services at school can be most helpful in the identification of those in need. A class teacher is not the suitable person for this job since the children might not reveal their home problems to the same person who will write the end of term report!

For adolescence for example, the adoption of health eating and sleeping habits can have dramatic effect. Training in problem solving methods as well as the development of interpersonal skills all contribute to the reduction of stress and hence mental illness.