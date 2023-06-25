Wellness & Fitness Got a pot belly? Here's how it's affecting your backbone

An elderly man suffering from back pain. Sometimes the cause of a back problem is not your back but your front. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By PHILIS WANGUI

More by this Author

Sometimes the cause of a back problem is not your back but your front. Your abdominal muscles are actually the front of your back. Therefore, your ‘spare tire’ (pot belly) may be the cause of your aching back.

The spine is the central support for the entire skeletal system. It is designed for strength to support your body and flexibility to allow movement. When healthy, your spine is S-shaped with three natural curves. When these curves are in balance, your body weight is evenly distributed.

To maintain this alignment, you need to have strong and flexible muscles in your back, legs and abdomen. The abdominal muscles are especially important in supporting the spine.

A potbelly changes the curvature of your back. The stomach pulls the backbone forward, stressing muscles and ligaments and putting pressure on discs. For instance, if you have 10 extra pounds on your abdomen, you are putting an additional 100-pound strain on your back.

This additional strain occurs because the lower part of your spine is not receiving adequate support from your weakened abdominal muscles. Your back muscles try to maintain the proper spinal balance but often end up strained or sprained.

The good news is that you can do something about back pain and it doesn’t have to involve medication or surgery. If you have excess abdominal fat, following a proper diet and exercise programme can help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight and strengthen your muscles.

Physical therapy can also help. A physiotherapist will take you through an evaluation to determine the best course of action.

He or she may schedule one-on-one therapy sessions where you will be taught modalities for decreasing pain.

They offer instructions on treatment methods you can practice at home and tips for preventing future problems.

Most sessions occur anywhere from one to three times a week, lasting for about an hour. The total length of physical therapy depends on the extent of the pain.

One-on-one physical therapy is provided in an outpatient setting. Instruction is provided on coping strategies and lifestyle modifications.

Posture training and body mechanics are practiced for everyday situations. Physical therapy can help empower participants to be in control and stay in control of their back health.

To reduce belly fat, you need to cut your alcohol intake, consume more fibre, increase water intake, exercise often, and eat healthy diet: increase fruits and vegetables intake and avoid candy,soft drinks and fast foods.

Ms Wangui is a physiotherapist at Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Health Centre.