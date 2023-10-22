Wellness & Fitness Healing power of art: Children overcoming Westgate attack trauma

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

Ten years ago, terrorists descended on the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, unleashing a hail of bullets and grenades that killed at least 67 people and maimed hundreds.

Children as well as adults were caught up in the chaos.

Among the many children who were in the mall – one who told an attacker that he is a “bad man” – there were 33 of them taking part in a cooking competition on one side of an upstairs parking lot when hell broke loose.

The mall has risen from the ashes and is back in business, but one overlooked matter is how the children coped with the tragedy afterwards.

Darshana Parekh, an artist and social activist, helped with the rehabilitation of some of the children who survived the attack. She discussed the healing process of some of them.

“A school had organised some painting sessions for the children impacted by the attack and I was the lucky one to help the children through those painting sessions. They used to mainly paint with dark red, blue, purple and green colours. Through these colours, I could recognise their psychology, trauma, fear and scars, which were embedded in their minds, bodies and souls,” she says.

Therapy sessions, she said, saw the children’s images change dramatically over time.

“After four to five sessions, I could recognise the change in their state of mind through using lighter colours and creating beautiful paintings. I was elated to watch them transform gradually,” she adds.

Counselling psychologist Esther Mbau says the recreating of the images showed how affected the children were.

“As counsellors, when we get children, we don’t do talk therapy. We do play therapy, art therapy, and music therapy. Children best describe how they feel through their play and their artwork. So, recreating images showed that the impact was still very fresh for them. And even the colours that they used were a symbol that it was something that was still very fresh and they needed to heal from it,” says Ms Mbau, who works with Kipepeo Wellness Consultants in Nairobi.

Recreating traumatic images shows that the children did experience the trauma, and it is still at the top of their minds.

"It shows that it is something they are still actively thinking about, and you just need to be able to help them process the trauma because the images will never go away. But they can look at the images in the coming weeks and years in a better manner, and this is what happened [the Westgate children] and you could see when in the coming weeks, they were able to use lighter and softer colours,” says Ms Mbau.

Children need to be cured of trauma early or else they can have lifelong problems.

“Research has shown that the long-term effects of childhood trauma can lead to learning disabilities, legal problems, inability to maintain relationships, academic and employment challenges, and ongoing physical and mental health concerns,” read a September 23, 2023 article in the Psychology Today by psychotherapist Duygu Balan.

However, therapy through art is not reserved for children. Media personality Kamal Kaur, who was with her two children at the mall and was lucky to get out alive with them (though the children still have shrapnel in their legs), is another person who can attest to the healing power of art.

On September 10, 2020, she painted the Westgate Mall as it looks from the outside. She paints regularly on a booklet in her painting room. In her Westgate painting, everything was in full colour but the sky was dark.

“That was the smoke. That was the sadness,” she said of the darkness hovering over the mall.

So, what was going on in her mind as she painted it?

“It was healing. I painted it with a lot of love and forgiveness and moving on,” said Kamal. “This is when I genuinely let go, in 2020, when the pandemic was going on. We had a lot of time to think about a lot of things.”

Esther said children experience trauma the same way as adults.

“So, we should not minimise (their feelings) because they are children,” notes the counsellor.

