Health & Fitness How a measure of fear spices up lives

By FRANK NJENGA

More by this Author Summary

Fear is the emotional response to real or perceived imminent threat.

Anxiety on the other hand is the anticipation of a future threat.

Is stage fright a mental condition? I have an upcoming conference presentation which is key to my next career and I don't want to mess up things.

***

Before we embark on the answer to your question, it may be wise to consider the reason we fear certain things and situations, and more specifically why nature has ensured that animals dread some things and situations.

Put this way, it becomes obvious that the fear of dangerous things and situations is normal and adaptive. If, for example, an antelope was not afraid for a lion, then it would soon become lunch for the former.

On account of this fear the antelope lives another day. As to whether this fear is learnt or innate, is a subject for another day.

For today, let us look at some common fears and how they affect our normal lives, and how they might present to the mental health specialist. First, some definitions.

Many people confuse the words fear and anxiety, often using them interchangeably. The correct meaning of the words is as follows.

Fear is the emotional response to real or perceived imminent threat. Anxiety on the other hand is the anticipation of a future threat.

So, when you come across a lion at the front door of your house, the emotional reaction is that of fear because the lion is right there with you, and it might be hungry!

If, on the other hand, you are unable to sleep at night for fear that a lion might come to your front door next week to eat you, then what you have is anxiety.

In your case, therefore, what you have is a state of anxiety about a future event which is lecture.

So, one might ask, is the role of anxiety in nature, that makes it a good thing some of the time, and when does anxiety become so severe that it becomes a bad thing.

Put another way, is there such a thing as good anxiety and bad anxiety? The simple answer to this question is yes, in the sense that a measure of anxiety about performing a certain task helps the person to prepare to embrace and overcome the challenge.

In your case, the anxiety you feel about the lecture has led you to ask the question. The answer we give you today might help you deal with the challenge before you on a future date. This must be a good thing.

In a similar way, a student with a forthcoming examination will have measure of anxiety about the forth coming examination and will get up early in the morning to prepare for the examination.

Without this measure of anxiety about possible outcome, the student might not have the motivation to prepare for the examination. A story might be of some help to you.

Some years ago, we saw a lady who had stopped going to social functions, such as weddings and prayer meetings of any sort.

Her problem was that in one-on-one settings, she was brilliant and was able to dissect social issues with unusual clarity and precision. All around her took her as the natural thought leader.

On this account, the entire community she lived in depended on her to articulate their concerns and hopes in many social situations.

When it came to simple things like saying a closing or opening prayer at say a funeral meeting, she would shake, tremble, quiver and in many instances, she would become speechless, sweat and in a few instances break down in shameful tears.

Things did not make sense to her or her community. She sought answers to this paradox and found resolution.

She is now a seasoned preacher on three continents and has achieved a measure of fame and moderate fortune because of her erudite sermons.

She was taught how to manage her potential with a combination of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and in the earlier stages mild medication was used.

This lady suffered (as many people do), from a condition called Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), in which one’s thoughts and ideas, evaporate when asked to articulate them in public.

This sort of condition may not be too serious to say, a clerk in a small office, but it can be debilitating to a teacher, a politician or pastor.

Getting to know one’s topic before the presentation, practicing in advance say, in front of a family member or a mirror might all help one contain some of the anxiety one might experience in public.

It might also help if one is able to challenge some of the fears one might have, and it is most helpful if one can visualise a time of future success, in your case the audience clapping wildly after you have finished your presentation and have been declared the new holder of the award on public speaking.