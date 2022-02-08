Health & Fitness How firms can encourage staff to get Covid jab

By Elijah Matolo

Since Covid-19 vaccines became available in December 2020, almost 10 billion doses have been administered globally with about 330 million doses in Africa. Kenya rolled out its jab programme in March last year with more than 11 million vaccine doses having been injected.

We initially had a shortage of vaccines in Kenya but the tide changed, and we now have over 23 million doses received to date. The challenge for the Ministry of Health is to ensure that they are promptly administered to the eligible population.

A multi-pronged approach involving all relevant stakeholders is the best bet to guarantee increased uptake by the target group. Employers can play a significant role in driving acceptance among their staff and their families.

One such successful initiative by employers has been coordinated by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance. Through the Kepsa Vaccine Initiative, employers contributed funds towards purchase of Covid-19 vaccines, which were then administered to their staff and wananchi.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 2007, employers have a legal obligation to ensure the safety, health and welfare of their workers at the workplace. Covid-19 vaccines have been proven to reduce the risk of transmission, hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19.

Vaccination of staff accrues additional benefits to employers including improved staff morale, confidence in adopting hybrid working models and reassurance to customers visiting their offices.

On the other hand, employers incur direct costs as a result of medical expenses for staff with Covid-19 and indirect costs due to lost productivity. The following proposals can help employers increase vaccination uptake among their staff and families.

All organisations should formally declare their support for the ongoing vaccination campaign. By openly communicating this position, they make their stance known to their staff. In addition, the employer should have a vaccination plan in place to proactively increase uptake among workers.

Leaders of an organisation should take an active role in championing the plan and should feel free to share their own vaccination status. Once a vaccination plan is in place, the employer should establish the vaccination status of their employees. This can be done through surveys where staff declare their status.

Alternatively, employees may be requested to submit their vaccination certificates. Those who are not yet vaccinated may be requested to indicate their reasons for not abstaining.

Some of the common reasons why employees may not be vaccinated include concerns about side effects, presence of underlying medical conditions, preference for a specific vaccine, lack of awareness of the available vaccination centres and lack of time to visit a vaccination centre.

There has been a lot of information about Covid-19 vaccines in mainstream media and as much disinformation on the same subject, especially on social media. With this knowledge overload, it may be difficult to distinguish facts from myths.

Employers should facilitate access to credible data. A medical practitioner can be invited to take staff through the relevant information on vaccines, with an opportunity for interactive question and answer sessions where employees ask about any doubts they may have.

In addition, employers should make it clear that their employees are allowed time off to get vaccinated, including an extra day off in case one needs rest to overcome any side effects. Where possible, employers should provide onsite vaccination for their workers and families.

At UAP Old Mutual Group, we have been at the forefront in creating awareness about Covid-19 vaccinations. We have held several webinars to educate our staff and clients. We have actively shared information about where our insured members can access the vaccines.

In addition, we have conducted multiple vaccination drives at our premises for our staff, clients, their families and the local community.

We believe that all employers have an active role to play in supporting the ongoing vaccination drive. Employers should use persuasion to encourage their staff to get jabs.

A human-centered approach, focused on understanding and addressing the real reasons why their employees may not yet be vaccinated, is critical in achieving full vaccination.

Dr Matolo is the medical practice manager, health business - UAP Old Mutual Group