How giving birth turned Mombasa mother into women-only gym trainer

Hijabi Gym enthusiast, Coach Attiya Faiz shows off some workouts during the interview at Tiger Gym in Mombasa County on June 26, 2023. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

In 2012, Attiya Faiz gave birth to her first child, and her weight rose to 102 kilogrammes.

“For the first time in my life, I felt fat. I had two options, either stay the same and battle my thoughts, or embrace the change and find a healthier way forward. I decided to hit the gym,” she says.

Amid the juggling demands of work, family and societal expectations, Ms Faiz, popularly known online as Coach Attiya, is breaking barriers and empowering fellow women on their fitness journeys.

Drawing on her journey of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Coach Attiya recognised that women needed a flexible and accessible way to exercise, regardless of their hectic schedules.

The innovative approach has allowed women to seamlessly incorporate exercise into their daily routines without having to compromise on their other responsibilities.

“I woke up one day and hit the gym. For five years, I did the same thing, exercised and ensured I ate healthy. I adopted a healthy lifestyle, which changed my life for a good cause. The 102 kg dropped to 68kg. People started questioning what it was I was doing differently,” says Coach Attiya.

“After three years, I managed to move from Kenya to the UK. While in the UK, I decided to enrol and pursue a diploma in nutrition at Caledonian University. I then did personal training levels two and three.”

She got pregnant with her second child.

“In my nine-month pregnancy journey, not once did I stop doing my exercises. I wanted to drive home the message that women can stay healthy and exercise while pregnant. Word spread, and I started getting clients across the world. Who I coached online,” says Ms Faiz.

Her famous online fitness and nutrition programme, dubbed Fit with Attiya, started with 10 women, whom she guided on a healthier diet and simple home workouts.

As she grew older, she realised that many women, particularly those in her community, struggled to find time to prioritise their well-being amid their numerous responsibilities.

Determined to make a positive change, Coach Attiya embarked on a mission to create a fitness solution that would cater to the unique needs of busy women while also respecting their cultural and religious values.

With a vision in mind, she utilised her expertise in fitness and her understanding of Islamic principles to create a programme that caters to the needs of Muslim women.

“Recognising the importance of modesty, I designed workouts that could be performed while adhering to religious dress codes, ensuring that all participants felt comfortable and empowered throughout their fitness journeys. Whenever I visit Kenya while on holiday, my clients request physical sessions,” says Coach Attiya.

Dressed fully in black with a Niqab (a Muslim attire that women wear on their faces and exposes only the eye part), we found Coach Attiya at the Tiger Gym in Mombasa, ready for her session.

She explains her classes involve a group session for between Sh1,000 and Sh3,000 monthly, depending on the service one seeks at the gym.

“Fitness comes with discipline. The programme provides a monthly shopping list, a weekly meal plan, homework outs and a one-hour question-and-answer session with the coach. Some days I offer Zoom sessions where we get to work out together,” she says.

But how does she track her clients?

“For continuous results, one has to go through the training for three to six months. One has to provide a daily meal showcasing what they had for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, their full body measurements weekly, and ensure they consume two litres of water daily. If a person breaks any of my rules, you are removed from the training groups on the third warning, and the fee is non-refundable,” she says.

But being an online platform, Ms Faiz says, there are challenges.

“Dealing with clients from different continents requires me to be alert on time. By 8 am one has to send what they had for breakfast, 3 pm the lunch meal, and 9 pm is the latest on dinner,” she explains.

She is currently in Kenya for her ladies-only health and fitness fair.

One of her coaching rules is that it is a ladies’ session only. No man is involved in any activity.

Last year, she did her first event, a High Tea party, which involved a meet-and-greet with her clients.

“But this year I am doing a different kind of event. We will have a beginners’ workout and a five- to seven-minute cooking session. Clients have been asking how I cook some of my meals, so this is an opportunity to show them that. We will have Zumba workouts and so many other activities,” she says.

